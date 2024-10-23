Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Were Instructed to 'Cosplay' Like Princess Diana: Royal Writer

Omid Scobie, known as the 'mouthpiece' of the Sussexes, is a British writer and journalist who wrote a caustic book about the royal family in 2023. The book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Battle for Survival, included never-before-known information on the royal family. Scobie's most well-known assertion in the book was that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were encouraged to dress as Princess Diana, the late mother of their husbands. "During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple," he wrote.

As per The Daily Mail, Scobie further stated, "Were there gentle pushes from others? At times, yes. It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas. At the right moment, this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it's often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana's shine to rub off on them."

Diana, Princess Of Wales, Relaxed By The Sundial At Her Home Highgrove House (Image Source: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

According to a royal source, Prince William and Prince Harry were consulted whenever it was proposed that their spouses adopt a look reminiscent of their late mother's. "I think we have seen lots of examples where the reference is very intentional and I think that Kate uses fashion to pay tribute to Diana in a very positive way," Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, exclusively told People in 2022.

The concept for Diana's charity gown auction was first proposed by Prince William, according to Holt, who also noted that the Prince of Wales had 'always been very conscious of his mother as a style icon.' "I think that William and Kate between them might have decided that actually on some occasions it's a really nice thing for Kate to reference the fact that Diana is still a fashion muse today and to do that through her own clothes," she said.

"What's really key about these times when Kate references Diana, it's not like a costume. She brings it right up to date so she makes it look relevant for now," Holt, who is also the author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, added. "She's not doing an '80s power shoulder or a puffball skirt, she's making it look sleeker and more contemporary. She makes it her own without looking like she's playing 'dress up as Diana.'"

As per People, the current Duchess of Sussex was known for the fashion homages to the late Princess Diana when she was a working member of the royal family. Princess Diana adored and frequently gravitated towards menswear and pantsuits when attending public events; Markle also relied on similar fashion choices for many occasions, including during royal visits. The Suits actress also adopted her late mother-in-law's maternity outfits while she was expecting Prince Archie, including a striking and uncommon red and purple combo.

