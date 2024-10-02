When Kanye West Said He Wouldn't Want His Daughters Pushed Into 'Playboy and S-x Tapes' by Kris Jenner

Kanye West has been famous for his feud with the Kardashian-Jenner clan ever since he divorced Kim Kardashian. The rapper has time to time expressed how he wouldn't want his daughters to get under the influence of the reality television show stars of The Kardashians. Back in 2022, the Vultures rapper made it clear that he would never want his daughter to work for "Playboy magazine or sex tapes."

kim kardashian, kanye, and north west by annie leibovitz, 2014 pic.twitter.com/PQ31rA5mkF — y2k2006 (@lindsayslung) July 30, 2024

The father of four who shares his kids with the entrepreneur and SKIMS founder expressed his disdain for his former mother-in-law and momager to his ex-wife Kris Jenner. West declared that Kim was not being a good mom as she would let their daughters wear makeup and dance on TikTok. The Yeezy founder also accused her of "playing games" with the kids. The dad expressed his discontent with having no control over the kids and their future. He tweeted in a now-deleted post that read, "My kids going to Donda [Academy, his self-owned Christian private school]. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris... Get your motherf---ing popcorn," according to BuzzFeed.

In one of his tweets, he had previously noted how much he disliked the Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles. Bringing up why he differs from the Kardashians and their parenting he said, "Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do." He further added, "Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not going to let it happen to Northy and Chicago." In context Kim was encouraged by her mum to pose nude only with pearls for Playboy magazine the same year, her sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J came out.

Ye, Kim, & North visit Kanye’s childhood home in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/HD1FVg2fBz — kcN (@KcnYzy) September 3, 2024

The video leak from 2007 left several outraged and questioned the integrity of the reality television star and future lawyer. The mother of four and ex-wife of Ye remained silent for a long time when her ex-husband continued with the Instagram feud with her short-time partner Pete Davidson. However, she finally opened up and also threw a major shade on Ye. In season 3 of the HULU reality show, when Kim's mom inquires about her auto-immune syndrome of psoriasis she says, "Well, tell the father of my children to stop acting up and then I won’t stress out and get psoriasis!"

.@KanyeWest goes on Twitter rant, says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner tried to lock him up. pic.twitter.com/FYwd88YTTK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2020

The reality star and model also shared how she tried to manage and cope with her anxiety attacks. "I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack. I felt like I just couldn’t breathe all day," she told her mum during an episode of the HULU show. She also called him out for putting her and her family through the stress by commenting on her tape leak. "Even just how he looks down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," she said as per BuzzFeed.