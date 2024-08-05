Playboy Model Revealed Leonardo DiCaprio's Bedroom Behavior, Called Him a 'Sloppy Kisser'

Leonardo DiCaprio is well known for dating models half his age; at the moment, he is rumored to be seeing Vittoria Ceretti, a 25-year-old model with whom he was linked last summer. However, Playboy model Hieke Koning recently put the Oscar winner on blast for his 'sloppy' kissing and eccentric bedroom habits. “It was in a secret club in LA, one where you only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap and we made eye contact,” she exclusively told the Dutch edition of Playboy. The model alleged DiCaprio kissed her, which she went on to say “was okay, but definitely not the best I’ve had.”

As per The Things, Konings recalled being contacted by the Titanic actor's manager, who informed her that DiCaprio wished to talk to her. Then they walked her over to his seat in the club. According to Hieke, the Inception actor appeared taken aback when she refused to hook up in a private setting. “He reacted very shocked. Of course, he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly. I respect that,” Hieke alleged. “Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home.”

Konings further described DiCaprio's bizarre bedroom tastes as told to her by the models who once hooked up with him, “One friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her,” she claimed. “And another said he even put a pillow on her head. No, Leo is too weird and too old.” Konings stated that DiCaprio was 'OK' at snogging but 'definitely not the best.'

After her purported run-in with the Shutter Island actor, Konings had an extremely PG night. “I went home, ordered McDonald’s, and called my mom,” she said. “I always tell her everything. She is my best friend.” She also acknowledged his 'bad reputation' saying, “I knew that, and I am guilty: I flirted with him, too,” she said. “That’s just how I am, I’m a huge flirt. It was mutual, that was clear.”

But an insider exclusively revealed to Page Six that the conversation never took place. The source maintains that "this story is an amalgamation of other false stories" and that Konings' story was 'clearly an approach for clicks [and] publicity.'

DiCaprio is allegedly linked with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The two created a media ruffle with their sultry dance floor kiss at an Ibiza nightclub. Before that, the Wolf of the Wall Street actor took a brief break from his dating status, which usually includes models in their early 20s, by having casual affairs with 28-year-old Gigi Hadid, the host of Next in Fashion from 2022 to 2023 which began soon after he split from Camila Morrone in August 2022. He has also dated many other well-known women who were 25 years of age or younger at the beginning of their relationships: Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated for six years until 2005; Kate Moss; Helena Christensen; Naomi Campbell; Bar Refaeli; and Nina Agdal.

