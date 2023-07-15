The Kardashian-Jenner Assistants Reveal the Perils of Working with them, And What Can Go Wrong

Personal assistants play a crucial role in the lives of celebrities, to balance their personal and professional lives. The Kardashian-Jenner family is no exception as over the years, several assistants have worked for the members of the family. And each of them has their own unique experiences. Here's a glimpse into the lives of some of the past and present personal assistants to the Kar-Jenner clan, per Just Jared.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Britney Spears Feels She Hasn’t Been “Treated as an Equal Person in This Country” Post Security Slap Saga

Victoria Villarroel: Former Assistant to Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by victoria villarroel (@victoriavillarroel)

Victoria Villarroel, who worked asKylie Jenner's assistant for five years, confirmed their parting of ways in 2019. In an interview on the Girl Cult podcast in 2020, Villarroel expressed her desire for personal growth and finding her passion. She stated that despite the professional separation, she and Kylie maintained a great relationship and remained friends.

Maguire Amundsen: Former Assistant to Kylie Jenner

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Shares Tips for a Make-Up-Free Instant Beach Glow in New Video: “Natural Beauty Queen”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maguire Grace Amundsen (@maguireamundsen)

Maguire Amundsen served as Kylie Jenner's assistant from 2019 to 2022. Amundsen shared her insights on working for Jenner, emphasizing the importance of dedication and going the extra mile in one's job. She encouraged others to make connections and expand their networks to achieve their dreams.

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey Spends $240,000 on a Surprising Feature in Her $14 Million Telluride, Colorado Home

Elizabeth Muller: Former Assistant to Kourtney Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Muller (@mlizmuller)

Elizabeth Muller,Kourtney Kardashian's former assistant, was not let go but actually received a promotion. She now holds the position of Director of Business Strategy & Development for Kourtney Kardashian Barker. While it's unclear if she still performs executive assistant duties for Kourtney, her new role showcases her growth within the Kardashian family.

Stephanie Shepherd: Former Assistant to Kim Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Stephanie Shepherd worked as Kim Kardashian's assistant from 2013 until 2017. Their professional relationship came to an end when Shepherd expressed a desire for personal growth and a new direction in her career. Kim supported her decision and clarified that there was no feud between them, attending Shepherd's wedding in 2023 as a show of friendship.

Matthew Manhard: Former Assistant to Khloe Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Matthew Manhard,Khloe Kardashian's former household assistant, filed a lawsuit against her in 2022. He claimed he was fired after suffering a knee injury and alleged that he was not provided breaks and was not properly compensated for overtime hours. Khloe's lawyer responded, stating that the lawsuit contained false accusations and that they would prove its frivolous nature.

Matthew Ryan: Kris Jenner's Current (& Former) Assistant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Matthew Ryan has had a tumultuous journey as an assistant for Kris Jenner. He initially worked for her from early 2013 to late 2014 but left to work for Jeff Lewis. Lewis later confirmed that he "stole" Ryan from Kris, creating some drama between the two. However, Matthew eventually returned to work for Kris Jenner and currently holds the position of Executive Assistant.

These personal assistants' experiences shed light on the dynamic nature of working for a high-profile family like the Kar-Jenners. While some chose to move on for personal growth, others experienced legal disputes. As the family continues to evolve, it remains to be seen who will join their circle of personal assistants and what stories will unfold in the future.

More from Inquisitr

Throwback to When Taylor Swift and Zac Efron 'Dissed' Ellen DeGeneres as They Sang on Her Show

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Daughter Mykelti Shares a Video of Her Unkempt Living Room