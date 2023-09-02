When Justin Bieber Revealed That Married Life Had Always Been His True Calling: "Was Compelled To Marry"

Justin Bieber and Hailey are all set to celebrate five years of wedded bliss on September 13th, the couple have been through some tough times before entering into a wedlock secretly in 2018. In a throwback 2021 interview with GQ, the Yummy hitmaker confessed for the first time that marriage had always been his 'true calling' while admitting that he was always someone who was “compelled” to marry. Justin had revealed, “I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.”

He also shared, “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’ ” As per People, while sharing his initial thoughts about their sacred union the Baby singer said that he was sure "marriage would fix his problems," "It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," Bieber told Apple Music's Ebro Darden in 2022."It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man." He added, "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were," continued the Beauty and a Beat singer. "And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

The Rhode founder echoed the same sentiments in an exclusive interview with Elle in 2020, she candidly recalled the decision to delay their South Carolina ceremony for a year. “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together,” she said. “I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.” As per Elle, while appearing on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast the supermodel admitted that their first year as a married couple was not an easy one. “There were days where I literally was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be okay.’ Something really deep down inside of me was like, ‘He’s going to get through it.’ I just didn’t know how long it was going to take. That’s what I think was the hardest thing. There’s no guarantees," Hailey said.

On the eve of their fourth wedding anniversary last year, Hailey had exclusively told Harper's Bazaar, “Justin's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

