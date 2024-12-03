When Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Donald Trump, Son Eric, and Sylvester Stallone— All in the Same Breath

Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to mocking Donald Trump. On a November episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel zeroed in on a moment from the 'America First' gala at Mar-a-Lago, where Sylvester Stallone introduced Donald with a dramatic comparison to George Washington.

#Sylvester #Stallone calls Donald Trump a second George Washington:



"We are in the presence of a really mythical character...Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe." pic.twitter.com/bjSot0y9hV — Radio Australis (@freedom4UU) November 15, 2024

Stallone, addressing the audience at Donald's Florida resort, declared, “Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off. So I'm in awe...When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like...Guess what? We have got the second George Washington.” Kimmel was quick to respond, quipping, “I guess those punches Rocky took to the head were real after all.” He added, “George Washington was the father of our country. Donald Trump is the father of Eric. Big difference there."

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Kimmel didn’t stop there. Referencing Donald's appearance at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden, Kimmel described the outing with Don Jr., Eric Trump, and other allies as a 'proud boys night out.' Further in the segment, he turned his attention to a viral photo of the President-elect with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Don Jr., and Speaker Mike Johnson eating McDonald’s aboard a private jet. The photo was reportedly taken after the group attended UFC 309. Kimmel, referencing Donald's infamous Access Hollywood tape, opined that he had “loaded the whole ‘grab ’em by the posse’ onto his plane.” He likened the scene to 'The Last Supper,' joking that in this version, 'everyone is Judas.'

Donald Trump talks with Dana White during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Stallone and Donald have shared a publicly cordial relationship over the years. Although Stallone did not publicly endorse Trump as a presidential candidate during the 2016 or 2020 elections, he expressed personal admiration for him. "I love Donald Trump," he told Variety magazine in 2016. "He is a great Dickensian character. You know what I mean?" However, in a 2019 interview with the outlet, Stallone revealed he did not vote in 2016, refusing to align himself with the Republican Party, as reported by Newsweek.

"I didn't vote for anybody. I didn't like anybody," he said. Addressing the 2020 election, he answered, "I want the best person to win, and I am sitting back on this one." He also addressed misconceptions about his political views, emphasizing that despite assumptions, he was not staunchly aligned with the political Right. He further clarified that he avoids political activities such as attending fundraisers, describing himself as an old filmmaker.

Sylvester Stallone has just made a surprise visit at Mar-a-Lago



pic.twitter.com/2xm8FdHLzC — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 15, 2024

Following the recent 2024 election, a photo showed Stallone posing in what appeared to be a room at Mar-a-Lago. The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), reignited interest in his ties to Donald despite past denial.