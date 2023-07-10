Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Chooses Not to Have Eyebrows in Recent Episode of 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg, the iconic award-winning actor and television personality made a beauty confession on The View last year. From her powerful role in The Color Purple to her portrayal of the Fairy Godmother in the Disney classic Cinderella remake produced by Whitney Houston, Goldberg has proven her talent time and again. However, upon closer examination, one might notice something surprising—she doesn't have eyebrows. According to People, in a September 2022 episode of The View, Goldberg spoke up about her choice to shave her eyebrows off.

Goldberg explained, "I had eyebrows as a little kid, and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face, so my mother removed them. I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working — they put them on and take them off." Fans have often not noticed that Goldberg shaves her eyebrows. Commenting on why that might be, she said, "Because listen, what you can see on my face, you know where they went. You know where they are. You see. So when you're looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none."

Goldberg, who has been married three times, noted that even one of her ex-husbands had no idea about it. "I was married to a man who did not notice until one day he said, 'Oh my God, you don't have any eyebrows,' and I said, 'Yeah, I know,'" she said.

Goldberg's revelation left her co-hosts on The View stunned as they had never noticed her eyebrow-less appearance before. The revelation prompted a surprised response from film producer Sara Haines, who admitted, "I look right into your eyes, and I did not know this." If even Goldberg's close colleagues were unaware of her lack of eyebrows, then it's safe to say that the rest of her fans can be forgiven for overlooking it as well.

In an interview with Oprah's Master Class in 2014, Goldberg revealed that she is a licensed beautician. She humorously recounted using her license to secure a job at a mortuary, where her responsibilities included applying makeup and styling the hair of the deceased to ensure they looked their best for their final send-off. While the job may be unsettling to many, Goldberg confidently stated, "It's a rough gig, I think. You have to be a certain kind of person. And you have to love people in order to make them worthy of a great send-off."

Goldberg also shared an amusing anecdote about her first day on the job. She recalled how her funeral home boss played a prank on her by pretending to be a dead person coming back to life. Startled by the unexpected sight, Goldberg hurriedly left the room, only to run into a door and sustain a concussion. Despite the initial shock, she stated that the prank helped her overcome any irrational fears associated with her work, a quality that certainly translates into her fearless and captivating performances on-screen.

