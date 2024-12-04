Jennifer Aniston Gushes About Being Madly in Love With Brad Pitt in 1994 Interview Clip: “I Can’t Imagine..."

The quintessential Hollywood couple, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were introduced to one another by their managers and had a covert relationship before getting married in a grandiose ceremony in 2000. Aniston gushed about her then-husband in an exclusive interview with ABC Primetime in 2004, “I can’t imagine being with any other human being. I married him because he was the love of my life. He’s the most fun I’ve ever had,” she told host Diana Sawyer.

As per Fandomwire, Aniston went on to admit that she dreamed of having the ideal family and that she hoped to have at least two children with Pitt. However, the couple split in 2005 leaving the We’re the Millers actress heartbroken. Years later, Aniston refuted reports that she and Pitt were unable to conceive a child, which led to their divorce. In a candid 2022 interview with Allure, she said, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation. It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

BREAKING NEWS: the media has always painted jennifer aniston as a scorned woman after her relationship with brad pitt but look at HER! she’s happy, she’s thriving and she doesn’t give a fuck about the rumors. pic.twitter.com/VCmnAvL9kq — nic (@anistonily) January 20, 2020

It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid." She continued."Here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said, adding, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in October 2005 after five years of marriage. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive)

In 2006 Aniston gave her first major post-split interview to Vanity Fair, she admitted, “We were put on a pedestal, but we were just a couple like anybody else.” “We believe in different things, I guess. You can’t force a relationship, even if it’s your view of how you would like it to be conducted,” she said. However, she praised her ex-husband saying, “I still feel so lucky to have experienced it,” she said, “I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad. I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot — about healing, and about fun. We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship. The sad thing, for me, is the way it’s been reduced to a Hollywood cliché — or maybe it’s just a human cliché. I have a lot of compassion for everyone going through this."

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.