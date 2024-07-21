When Insider Claimed Kylie Jenner Is a ‘Germaphobe’ With ‘Strict Policy’ for Friends Meeting Stormi

Kylie Jenner has always been a figure of intrigue, but since becoming a mother to her daughter, Stormi Webster, she has become a completely different person. When Webster was six weeks old, Jenner implemented strict rules to keep her safe from germs. Her friends and family had to adhere to these policies if they wanted to visit. Unlike other new mothers who might be eager to show off their newborn, Jenner preferred to keep Webster at home in her Hidden Hills mansion. Jenner’s heightened caution originated from her newfound 'germaphobia'. She insisted that visitors wash their hands frequently to maintain a germ-free environment.

As per the reports of Us Weekly, a source at the time, in 2028, revealed, “Kylie just wants to keep her baby out of harm’s way. You have to go to her house to visit. She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors. She is devoted to keeping her little girl safe and happy in her private space.” The guest list for these visits was also very exclusive. Close friends and family members, such as her best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods, and her sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall, were always welcome. The insider added, "She's never seemed happier. She's a really natural mom. You can tell she feels complete now that she has a baby."

Kris, matriarch of the Kardashian clan gushed about her daughter. She remarked, "She's doing really, really great! The baby's happy and healthy! I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just...when you know, you know."

According to People magazine, Jenner’s approach to motherhood has also brought her closer to her sister Kendall. In an interview with Vogue, Kendall expressed, "It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family - it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos— Kourtney and Kim grew up together, Rob and Khloé, Brandon and Brody, Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend grow up and have a baby...It’s already made us even closer.”

Talking about motherhood, she quipped, “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I take control of every situation. I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?” One of her friends further stamped her claims and said, “She’s like my second mom — she’s my club mom. Whenever I get drunk she takes care of me.”