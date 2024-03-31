When Donald Trump Shamed Angelina Jolie for Having Multiple Partners During Brad Pitt Marriage

Donald Trump, the former president, is well known for having made offensive remarks about women in the past, he didn't mince his words when it came to Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. Questioning her morals, Trump said: "She's been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby, OK? And, I just don't even find her attractive." He went on to character assassinate the Salt actress' relationship with ex-Billy Bob Thornton. "And I remember at the Academy Awards a few years ago she was Frenching her brother. She was giving her brother lip kisses like I never saw before in my life. And she had just said she made love to Billy Bob Thornton in the back of the limousine on the way over." He continued to state during the 2007 Larry King interview. "And I wouldn't want to shake her hand, by the way. You know, you get back into the -- I wouldn't want to have shaken her hand. But she's being interviewed and she's all over the guy."

He continued. "About three weeks later, he got caught cheating with about 15 different girls and she was gone. But she had just made love with him coming over to the Academy Awards." As per The Things, during another Larry King interview in 2006, Trump targeted Jolie again, this time for mistreating her estranged father, "I know her father. Her father is a nice guy. I think she treats him like a dog but maybe they have some kind of a thing. I mean this poor sap, he comes along and he practically begs her: 'I want to see my grandson. I want to see this.' I mean, if I were with him, I'd say: 'Forget it. It's over.' She just treats him terribly."

Howard Stern made an appearance on David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in 2018. In the chat that followed, Stern revealed the awkward occasion when Trump said the Tomb Raider actress wasn't as gorgeous as people thought. Stern told Letterman that, on one of Trump's visits to his radio program, the two men engaged in an argument about the physical attractiveness of Hollywood stars. Trump shot back, saying his daughter was more attractive than Jolie after Stern mentioned the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress as a stunning movie star.

Stern said, “He goes, straight face, ‘First of all, the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models. Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, I’ve only seen 6s and 7s,' So I’d be like, well Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty. ‘7!’ He’d go, ‘You know who’s a great beauty?’ I’d go, ‘Who?’ ‘My daughter, Ivanka! Now she’s a 10.’ So we’d have these discussions.” In another interview with King in 2007 Trump again shamed Jolie for her looks, "Angelina Jolie is sort of amazing because everyone thinks she's like this great beauty. And I'm not saying she's an unattractive woman, but she's not beauty, by any stretch of the imagination." He concluded, "But she's not -- in terms of beauty, she's not a great beauty. She's a nice-looking woman. She's OK. But she's not a great beauty."