When Donald Trump Labeled Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘A Loser' When She Joined 'The View'

Former President Donald Trump was not hesitant to step into another controversy with his social media attack on an ex-staffer, and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin turned heads and stirred the pot, unraveling a wind of name-calling and sharp puns. Trump once unleashed his fury on social media by labeling Griffin a "sleazebag" and a "loser." He did not hesitate to slam her for disloyalty after she criticized his performance in a CNN town hall. The fiery post was published with an old video featuring Griffin praising Trump during her tenure as a White House staffer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As per the sources of Fox News, in the viral video clip, Griffin recalls her initial encounter with former President Trump, sharing anecdotes about his charismatic persona and leadership qualities. Intriguingly, her stand revamped drastically after she departed from the administration and the rollercoaster events that occurred with Trump. In the CNN town hall, Griffin expressed her contempt against Trump’s conduct, asserting, “America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic who sided with Vladimir Putin." She defended herself by saying, “As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again.” Her remarks seemingly irked Trump, who ranted on social media, stating, “Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left, A loser then, and a loser now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

As per the Daily Mail report, Trump, in a follow-up post, asserted, “Wow! Word is that they are revolting at the ‘View’ and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come. She tried to delete out her words, but we got them ALL, I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is.” This town hall did not go unnoticed by Trump, who swiftly praised the event’s high ratings, asserted, "They won’t be able to take the Radical Left Heat, just as CNN wants to fire the ‘boss’ because of the absolutely lovely Town Hall they just put on, one of their biggest ratings nights in years, & they are begging for mercy. CNN, let’s do another one?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Brandon Bell

Former President Trump’s targeted attack on The View’s co-host Griffin not only stirred a buzz on social media but emphasized the ever-changing allegiances within the political realm. Although representatives for both ABC and Griffin said nothing in response. The drama between former Prez Trump and Griffin stands as a testament to the constant flux in political affiliations and the impact of public critique in an age where every word and action can trigger significant repercussions. This feud serves as a compelling chapter in the ever-evolving saga of American politics.

