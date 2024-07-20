When Britney Spears' Former Manager Tried Putting Courtney Love Under Conservatorship

The world witnessed what a 13-year-long conservatorship did to pop star Britney Spears. The Toxic singer's former manager Lou Taylor was a key player in her being put under the conservatorship. Surprisingly, she allegedly also tried to put Courtney Love under the same fate. In a now-deleted Instagram post from December 2020, Love responded to a fan questioning her about Taylor's conservatorship plans for her.

Love had posted a series of pictures in which she donned a half-open robe that showcased her fit frame when in the comments, a fan asked her about the ongoing rumor. The person wrote, "Is it true that Lou Taylor – who planned the conservatorship for Britney with her father – wanted to put you in a conservatorship too?" Love replied, "[The] short answer is yes," and elaborated, "Lou did try for a mutated strain of a conservatorship. She and the 'jeryls' attempted to control Kurt's name and likeness and all Nirvana songs (96 %). Then sell the publishing, by which time I'd have been in conservatorship or more likely dead." Fortunately, Love didn't end up in the same situation as Spears because she blocked the manager, deeming those behind it a "pack of wolves."

"I was successful at blocking only Lou, that’s just because I chant a lot which makes me lucky. But not [Spears'] buddies. I just looked at Britney's account. There's no point in sticking my neck out for her now, her pack of wolves almost killed me and my only child. I just got away from (Sam) Lutfi after 8.5 hellish years. Bad as he is, he doesn't hold a candle to those people. I've tried to lobby attorneys for years with a glimmer of humanity to take on Spears' situation and they always p—y out. And frankly, I'm done with it."

Taylor, who runs the firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, has been under the radar for her alleged involvement in Spears' conservatorship. Three documentaries based on the Oops...I Did It Again singer's conservatorship brought the hidden conspiracies to the surface, including FX and Hulu's The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears which accused the ex-manager and her associate, Robin Greenhill, of secretly monitoring Spears' iPhone and putting an audio recording device in her bedroom— claims which they denied, as per Page Six.

Taylor managed many celebrity clients like Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Priyanka Chopra, Mary J. Blige, and Florida Georgia Line. According to Spears' mother, Lynnes' book, Taylor played a role in the early stages of the conservatorship. She discloses, "Jamie was going to file for the conservatorship on January 22…but he and his business manager, Lou, felt God leading them to wait, fast, and pray, despite the frustration of a phalanx of lawyers."

Reflecting on Spears' life, Love remarked, "It's one of the worst things I've ever seen done to another woman, and trust me I've seen it all." The Baby One More Time singer was eventually freed from the conservatorship in November 2021.