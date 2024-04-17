Courtney Love Thinks Taylor Swift is 'Not Important, Interesting', Swifties Launch Counterattack

Courtney Love is not one from Swiftie's fandom. The 59-year-old sat down with the UK publication The Standard as part of a new BBC Radio series and discussed her favorites from the music industry and also the ones she least liked. Although she's all for championing women, Taylor Swift is not on her list of female artists she'd ever support.

The 14-times Grammy winner didn't mince her words, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist." Interestingly, Love's harsh criticism of Swift came when she was promoting her new series, 'Courtney Love's Women,' a tribute to the females (in the music industry) who have helped shape her career.

However, fans couldn't keep calm after they heard Love's real feelings about the Bad Blood singer. A Reddit thread opened the discussion inviting people online to share their opinions, most of them, being loyal Swifties. A fan, u/electric_baroness, critiqued, "Courtney has always hated every single woman in this industry that is more successful than her."

A second Swiftie, u/MilouMorgan, noted, "Every time I've softened my opinion towards Courtney she does something horrible and I just can't." u/NortherSass, argued, "She claims her aim with the series is to redeem women who were treated poorly in the industry while taking pot shots at other women in the industry in the same article. How is anyone supposed to take that series seriously?"

Meanwhile, this Reddit user, u/oliviaaivilo06, rationalized, "I think it's fine that people don't find Taylor's music groundbreaking (in a lot of ways it isn't), but I completely disagree with the notion that she's unimportant. She IS influential whether some people like it or not." u/ThePretender09 trashed, "So she's promoting her radio show called 'Courtney Love's Women' ... By shitting on women? Cool."

Courtney Love is my new favourite person. Gotta love a person who can speak the truth ♥️ — Ben Waterworth (@benwaterworth62) April 16, 2024

After Swift, she disliked Lana Del Ray, "I haven't liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off," suggested Love. Although she admitted that "until Take Me Home Country Roads I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much."

Oh, also, she's not a Madonna fan either. "I don't like her and she doesn't like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan but for the city of New York as much as her." Lastly, it was Beyonce, who recently became the first black woman to lead the Top Country Albums Chart following the release of Cowboy Carter.

"I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it's about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much," adding, "As a concept, I love it. I just don't like her music."

From this GenXer's p.o.v., Courtney Love's always had harsh opinions; it isn't sth new. I don't see any need for her to dis artists that lots of ppl like, but that's kinda been her shtick forever. I guarantee you the folks she dissed don't care, & Live Through This is still 🔥 — Eric Wahl (@ziplamak) April 15, 2024

Contradictory to her statements earlier, Love has been a voice for the better representation of female artists in the music industry. "It's great that there are so many successful women in the music industry. With my BBC show, I'm trying to redeem some of the women who have been treated so badly by the record industry. That's all."