Britney Spears Considers Reconciliation With Mom Lynne Spears, But Not With Dad Jamie Spears

Britney Spears' outlook on family ties has changed as a result of her ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari. Spears appears to be reconsidering her relationship with her mother in the wake of her breakup with Asghari, but it's quite the opposite when it comes to her father, Jamie Spears.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Britney Spears Getting "Close” to Former Housekeeper With Criminal Record Amid Divorce With Sam Asghari

Insiders claim that Spears' split from Asghari, whom she got married in June 2022, has had a major impact on her perspective on relationships. According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, the Toxic singer had stopped depending on Asghari, which made her more open to the thought of mending her troubled relationship with Lynne Spears. The source noted that while there's no guarantee the relationship can totally recover and that any possible reconciliation would take some time, Spears is at least open to the idea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

But the same insider made it clear that Spears has no plans to repair her connection with her father, Jamie Spears. She previously made public statements during the conservatorship battle, in which she revealed that he was misusing his authority and expressed her willingness to sue her family.

One insider told Page Six denied the claims that Spears is considering reconciliation with her father, stating “It’s just not true." “Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards,” another source informed the outlet.

Also Read: Here’s Why Sam Asghari Won’t Get a ‘Single Penny’ From Estranged Wife Britney Spears’ $15 Million Memoir

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sascha Steinbach

Her father had a huge amount of control over her income and personal decisions because of the conservatorship, which started in 2008 and finally ended in November 2021. This arrangement has strained her relationship with her family members.

Also Read: Britney Spears Posts A Cooking Video Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Spears made assertions against her father and her management team during the conservatorship battle, stating that they had restricted her independence and caused her mental and psychological pain. She said she wanted the conservatorship to end and to take back control of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She had previously expressed dissatisfaction with her family's lack of help during her experience with conservatorship. She admitted that she felt betrayed by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and mother Lynne Spears for not doing more to help her attain freedom. Her mother addressed this on Instagram, writing, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”

The singer did, however, meet her mother at her home in May, and she posted about it on Instagram, writing, “It’s been such a long time..with family, there are always things that need to be worked out, but time heals all wounds!!”. Despite there being no evidence to support it, Britney reported in June that she had also met up with her sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

Spears is now getting ready to release her autobiography, The Woman In Me, which is scheduled to reach the stores in October, while she navigates this new phase of her life. The memoir is expected to contain insights into her life, difficulties, and the "enduring power of love and music."

More from Inquisitr

Sam Asghari Claims He Acted as Nurse and Therapist for Britney Spears in Marriage

Amid Britney Spears's Divorce, She Now Has a Chance To Fix Things With Her Mom Lynne Spears