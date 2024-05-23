Britney Spears Might End Up in Another Conservatorship Amid Bizarre Social Media Behavior: Source

Is another conservatorship waiting for Britney Spears? The 42-year-old has sparked serious concerns because of her bizarre social media activities. Most recently, she deleted multiple posts from her Instagram account, leading her fans and family to be concerned about her mental health. Her father, Jamie Spears, is reportedly desperate to 'intervene' and help his daughter.

Among the posts she deleted, one was where she wore a sparkly sheer top and matching miniskirt. The Oops!... I Did It Again singer accessorized her look with a string of bracelets and blue high heels. Although the post has been removed, according to Daily Mail, the pop star wanted to celebrate by wearing her 'first costume in six years,' while speaking in a baby voice.

A second post showcased her using her beauty products which she posted on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, but immediately took it down. In the video, Spears shared how a red light therapy and beauty wand has changed the game for her face care. Fortunately, a fan page shared the post on their account which is still available.

However, a source told The Sun that her weird antics online sparked rumors of her deteriorating mental condition once again. Although she has admitted to having suffered trauma, this time, her family is more worried than in the past. Her father, Jamie, took charge of her conservatorship back in 2008 because she showed signs of instability. However, he's contemplating to continue for the same reasons.

According to a Spears family insider, the Criminal singer might be heading towards a downward spiral (mentally) and fears she 'could even die.' Jamie has also allegedly told his friends that he's terrified his 'baby girl will become sick again.' Also, the parents (Lynn and Jamie) "worry that her desire to feel free and do as she pleases leads her to choices where she... or be led by others into problematic situations."

"It is no secret that Britney has mental health issues [because] it was discussed openly in her court hearings and paperwork by her and conservators," the source added. "Then she was on a stable controlled system in place of medication and therapy, but now that has ended."

Moreover, the source said Jamie can see similarities in Spears' behavior from 2007 and 2008 when she was under a 13-year-long conservatorship. "He knows that he has been portrayed as the bad guy by his daughter and the Free Britney movement, but he maintains that his actions saved her life," insisted the insider. "He worries that he may have to try and take a similar step again because her mental welfare seems to be spiraling."

Although another conservatorship isn't in Jamie's hands, he maintained that as a father, he fought to keep his daughter alive amid her unstable behaviors. And if need be, he'd happily do it again. "A key factor in this recent problem is that Britney became very riled and forlorn over losing her court case to her father over trying to get him to cover court costs in the conservatorship," revealed the source. The Baby One More Time singer's conservatorship ended in November 2021. However, the legal battles have persisted for much after.