When Britney Spears Forgot Her Past Meeting with Fellow Popstar Taylor Swift

When it comes to iconic personalities in the music world, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears are undoubtedly at the top. Their global album sales and remarkable records prove their legacies. However, Spears once had a memory lapse about meeting Swift. During an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS 106.5 FM, Spears was caught off guard when she was asked who she'd prefer to sit next to on a 24-hour flight—Swift or Katy Perry. The question came up while playing the game Who Would You Rather, as reported by HuffPost.

“I don’t know! I don’t know, that’s hard. They’re both so cool, I don’t know. I’ve briefly met Katy Perry at the ‘Smurfs’ movie premiere. Maybe because I’ve met Katy Perry I would say Taylor Swift, because I’ve never met her before,” she said. However, Spears met Swift twice before and even took a photo together at the 2008 MTV VMAs. Before this, a young Swift met Spears in 2003 as fans on Twitter shared their nostalgic photo after the interview. Later on, in November of last year, Spears took to Instagram to recall the time she met Swift, sharing a post that highlighted their history.

In her post, she explained, “This is way back when but kinda cool… During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself." She added, “There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like, ‘Wow she’s unbelievable,'” as reported by Gay Times. She also praised Swift for her extraordinary talent and success.

Britney Spears praises Taylor Swift in new post, calling her ‘the most iconic pop woman of our generation. pic.twitter.com/zzoHWuimVO — Pop Hive (@thepophive) November 12, 2023

“We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning,” the singer added. Earlier in 2015, Spears also praised Swift saying, "I love Taylor Swift. I think she's adorable. I love her music. Her music makes me so happy. She's very level-headed. She's a very, very smart girl, very wise," as reported by E! News. So, it wouldn't be a shocker if Spears made a surprise appearance at one of Swift's concerts. Meanwhile, as a global sensation, Swift also has a star-studded group of celebrity friends.

Talking about her friendships, Swift wrote in 2019, “In my 20s I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone.” She emphasized the need to know the difference between friendships and situationships, according to Us Weekly. She explained, “It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships.” Talking about her true friendships, Swift claimed, “I have friends and fans in my life who don’t care if I’m #canceled. They were there in the worst times and they’re here now.”