When Biden Said for the Third Time That Beau 'Died in Iraq', Despite His Death from Brain Cancer

Did POTUS Joe Biden purposely lie about his late son Beau Biden's death cause or was it another mistake that he made once again? The 81-year-old previously made the false claim at a memorial, saying that his deceased son was killed in Iraq. He repeated the same narrative while visiting with United States troops stationed in Japan back in May 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

While addressing the troops in Iwakuni, the 46th president said, My son was a major in the U.S. Army. We lost him in Iraq," as per Daily Mail. However, it is far from the truth. The deceased son of Biden served as Delaware's attorney general and in the Delaware Army National Guard in the Iraq War and unfortunately died in 2015 at the age of 46 due to brain cancer.

But for reasons unknown, the Democrat candidate made this false claim many times before. Fact check: while Beau served in the Iraq war, he succumbed to deadly carcinogens in the burn pits and while the cause of death was cancer, the Biden patriarch believed the carcinogens to be the reason his son caught the life-threatening disease (cancer). While that could have contributed to his deteriorating health, Beau, for sure, didn't die in the Middle East.

Furthermore, he expressed his grief of losing a family member to, in his opinion, the Iraq war, the 2024 presidential hopeful reiterated while speaking at Camp Hale in Colorado, "Just imagine - I mean it sincerely - I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice - genuine sacrifice they all made."

Don’t forget — Biden also claims his son Beau died in Iraq.



He passed away from brain cancer, not overseas in combat.



Biden insults our Gold Star families. https://t.co/bplaq8TuZQ — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) February 9, 2024

Many critics linked Biden's false claim to his growing cognitive challenges and confused demeanor that might have stemmed from aging, a major cause of concern among his party people and supporters. In another speech, POTUS confused the War in Ukraine with the War in Iraq, "There's a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia's doing. Excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I'm thinking Iraq because that's where my son died - because he died."

I hadn’t realized Beau Biden died in Gaza. Earlier it was Iraq. Before that Afghanistan. Very challenging to keep up. — matthew8787 (@matthew8786) October 10, 2023

Although no medical examination proved the brain cancer diagnosis was due to the carcinogens Beau was exposed to in Iraq, Biden has long believed this and even explained, "In my view, I can't prove it yet, he came back with stage 4 glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die."

“How in the hell dare he raise that”



Watch this clip of Biden discussing Beau and the special counsel.



pic.twitter.com/KpjQRWblH8 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) February 9, 2024

Some critics even claimed his untruthfulness about Beau's death was for "political benefits." Whether, that's a fact or not, ahead of the 2024 elections, Biden's cognitive decline is among the major factors Americans are considering before November. Many people linked his freezing moments to his advancing age, Special Counsel Robert Hur once purported allegations that Biden is "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," citing he doesn't even know when his sin Beau died.

Biden furiously responded to Hur, saying his memory is "fine," defending his mental fitness, as per Fox News. POTUS insisted that the "most qualified person in this country to be president."