Joe Biden Blasted Special Counsel for Implying He Forgot When Son Beau Died: "How Dare He?"

President Joe Biden angrily denied Special Counsel Robert Hur's purported allegations that he was a 'sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.' The 300-page assessment also claimed that the President of the United States was unable to recall important details of his past, including his time as Vice President. "He did not remember, even within several years when his son Beau died," Hur's report stated. Biden responded with ire: "How dare he raise that?"

“How in the hell dare he raise that”



Watch this clip of Biden discussing Beau and the special counsel.



pic.twitter.com/KpjQRWblH8 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) February 9, 2024

Biden explained his side of the story when he said, "Frankly, when I was asked a question, I thought to myself, what's that any of your damn business? Let me tell you something... I swear, since the day he died, every single day...I wear the rosary he got from Our Lady—" Biden halted as though he had forgotten the source of the rosary. He continued, "I don't need anyone—I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away."

President Joe Biden had harsh words for special counsel Robert Hur's report, which claimed he presented himself as an "elderly man with a poor memory." https://t.co/zmmJbh7Z8W pic.twitter.com/CG66toVvNI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 9, 2024

As per Fox News, speaking to the country on Thursday night, Biden said that his memory is 'fine' and defended his reelection bid, claiming to be the 'most qualified person in this country to be president.' The strong address to the nation came only hours after Special Counsel Hur's report was made public, and the recommendation was made not to bring criminal charges against President Biden for mishandling sensitive data, as per HuffPost.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris EXPLODES, attacks Special Counsel Robert Hur over Biden's mental decline, says, "The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts and clearly politically motivated." WATCHpic.twitter.com/kA6iBH3GY2 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 9, 2024

Hur claimed that among the other materials pertaining to foreign policy and national security, there were secret documents about the military and foreign policy in Afghanistan that involved 'sensitive intelligence sources and methods.' The report stated 'it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him' of a serious felony 'that requires a mental state of willfulness' and said he would be 'well into his eighties.'

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer (in a rare TV interview) hits special counsel Hur on @FaceTheNation: "This is a report that went off the rails. It's a shabby work product...flood of...pejorative comments about the president that are inconsistent w/ DoJ policy and norms." pic.twitter.com/bRojluENVE — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 11, 2024

To all this, Biden said, "I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing... I've been president. I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation." The POTUS continued, "My memory is fine." Meanwhile, the report also states, "In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse... He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

"And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama."

Reporter: The Biden campaign will be reminding people that the special counsel was Trump-appointed. Hur is not a doctor, he is a lawyer. He doesn't actually have the authority to say those things about President Biden pic.twitter.com/j6BF3cGUdW — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 9, 2024

The scathing report continued, "In a case where the government must prove that Mr. Biden knew he had possession of the classified Afghanistan documents after the vice presidency and chose to keep those documents, knowing he was violating the law, we expect that at trial, his attorneys would emphasize these limitations in his recall," the report said. Hur further stated that his inquiry "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."