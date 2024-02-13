INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Joe Biden Blasted Special Counsel for Implying He Forgot When Son Beau Died: "How Dare He?"

By Mary Anthony
Published on : 22:19 PST, Feb 12, 2024
President Joe Biden angrily denied Special Counsel Robert Hur's purported allegations that he was a 'sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.' The 300-page assessment also claimed that the President of the United States was unable to recall important details of his past, including his time as Vice President. "He did not remember, even within several years when his son Beau died," Hur's report stated. Biden responded with ire: "How dare he raise that?"

 

 

Biden explained his side of the story when he said, "Frankly, when I was asked a question, I thought to myself, what's that any of your damn business? Let me tell you something... I swear, since the day he died, every single day...I wear the rosary he got from Our Lady—" Biden halted as though he had forgotten the source of the rosary. He continued, "I don't need anyone—I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away." 

 

 

As per Fox News, speaking to the country on Thursday night, Biden said that his memory is 'fine' and defended his reelection bid, claiming to be the 'most qualified person in this country to be president.' The strong address to the nation came only hours after Special Counsel Hur's report was made public, and the recommendation was made not to bring criminal charges against President Biden for mishandling sensitive data, as per HuffPost.

 

 

Hur claimed that among the other materials pertaining to foreign policy and national security, there were secret documents about the military and foreign policy in Afghanistan that involved 'sensitive intelligence sources and methods.' The report stated 'it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him' of a serious felony 'that requires a mental state of willfulness' and said he would be 'well into his eighties.'

 

 

To all this, Biden said, "I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing... I've been president. I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation." The POTUS continued, "My memory is fine." Meanwhile, the report also states, "In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse... He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')." 

"And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama."

 

 

The scathing report continued, "In a case where the government must prove that Mr. Biden knew he had possession of the classified Afghanistan documents after the vice presidency and chose to keep those documents, knowing he was violating the law, we expect that at trial, his attorneys would emphasize these limitations in his recall," the report said. Hur further stated that his inquiry "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen." 

