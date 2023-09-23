When Barack Obama “Jokingly” Called Joe Biden Vice President of the USA

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, cracked a joke on the current US President, Joe Biden, and the White House broke into laughter. The 44th president marked his return for the first time in the span of five years and "jokingly" addressed Biden as "Vice president." His funny remark amused the 80-year-old.

Apparently, the 62-year-old visited the presidential palace to celebrate the Affordable Care Act. Obama appeared to be in a fun and joyous mood, and while standing alongside Biden and the original vice president, Kamala Harris, he wisecracked. He said, "Thank you, Vice President Biden... vice president." And it cracked people up. For a few seconds, Harris seemed confused, seemingly failing to understand the joke. However, Obama himself clarified, "That was a joke." He then approached Biden for a friendly hug and shook hands while everyone laughed, and he explained, "That was all set up." Correcting, "My president, Joe Biden. Vice President Harris." Previously, when Obama served as the 44th president of the US, Biden was the running mate to him.

The American politician, who served the United States from 2009-2017, visited the White House for an event that marked the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and provided Biden with a potential boost for the upcoming 2024 elections, as per Deadline. In the East Room, he began his speech with some more quips.

Happening Now: President Biden, Vice President Harris, and President Obama deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families. https://t.co/oP1EMdqbVR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2022

Obama said in jest, "I heard some changes have been made by the current president since I was last here. Apparently, Secret Service agents have to wear aviator glasses now. The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin Robbins. And there's a cat running around. I guarantee you Bo and Sunny would have been very unhappy about (it)."

He added, "Coming back, even if I have to wear a tie, which I very rarely do these days, gives me a chance to visit with some of the incredible people who serve this White House and who serve this country every single day." Obama then addressed the difficulties they incurred in passing the Affordable Care Act.

"Despite great odds, Joe and I were determined because we met too many people on the campaign trail who shared their stories, and our own families had been touched by illness," added the former president. He again jested that he "intended to get health care passed even if it cost me re-election, which looked for a while like it might." The crowd went into hysterics.

Now it was Biden's turn to return "his former president" with hilarious remarks. The Democrat quipped, "My name is Joe Biden, and I'm Barack Obama's vice president." On a serious note, he addressed Obama, "Welcome back to the White House, man. It feels like the good old days."

The 80-year-old wasn't done with his gags. He continued, "Barack, let me remind you, it's a hot mic," right before Obama signed a new executive order on healthcare. Biden also shared his photograph in the Oval Office with Obama on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s an honor to welcome my friend President @BarackObama back to the White House. I look forward to discussing the big step we’re announcing today that would expand coverage under the Affordable Care Act for families and lower health care costs for hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/FkLnkB96Jt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022

