When Alex Rodriguez' Ex-Mistress Claimed That He Wasn't Sexually Attracted to Jennifer Lopez

After almost four years of dating, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ended their relationship in 2021 because of several accusations of cheating against Rodriguez. In 2017 model Lauren Hunter claimed that the former baseball star was never sexually attracted to Lopez, "I don’t think he’s sexually attracted to her. In bed with J.Lo, he’s probably picturing me," she said. "I even said over FaceTime, "You know this whole Jennifer stuff, I just don't believe this bulls***" and he just stuck his tongue out," Hunter added. "When he made the face, that made me think it was fake."

According to The Daily Mail, Hunter met Rodriguez in 2011 at an Equinox in West Hollywood, at that time the third baseman was in a relationship with actress Cameron Diaz. The model revealed that they first got intimate during this period, "I slept with him and then he went to the MTV Awards with Cameron," she said."She looked really sad. I could see it was the end." While describing his patent for sex, Hunter shared, "He likes me to always wear heels and lingerie and outfits, dress up as a schoolgirl. All the things I would do with him I wouldn’t do with anyone else." She also stated that the former athlete was into 'threesomes.'

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim McIsaac

Hunter was however very clear that she never wanted to settle down with Rodriguez, "I would never marry him," she stated. Hunter claimed that before his connection with Lopez, the two had been in regular touch. "All the months up until they started seeing each other, maybe February or March, he was always inviting me places," she said. "I was like if we're not going to be in a relationship, leave me alone because you don't get anything out of me - you're not getting sex." Hunted added: "A week before his relationship with J. Lo was announced, he was asking me to go to Miami. When I found out I texted him."

Alex Rodriguez says wedding plans with Jennifer Lopez: "on a pause" pic.twitter.com/wc4R3Kwc6K — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 25, 2020

Hunter claimed to have learned of the high-profile relationship from reading about their trip to the Bahamas together. "He never even mentioned her. I was like, 'This has to be fake,"' she alleged. "Jennifer is going to be shocked," she added. "She would be an idiot to believe he’d be faithful!" Hunter also claimed that there were text proofs about their relationship. In several texts, the former player can be seen asking for Facetime calls and video messages. "Video video, please. Want to see and hear you," one of the messages read.

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. pic.twitter.com/WRGQSrJbBF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

Speaking about his fetish she revealed, "He likes muscular women. Everything about him is passionate and loving and sweet, he’ll kiss your hair and cuddle." She further added, "But sex is not soft and gentle, he’s rough. He is good in bed and well-endowed; he’s circumcised! I don’t think he’s ever made love to anybody, ever. He disconnects, and his problems take over." Hunter claimed, "His biggest fetish is voyeurism. He would rather see me getting pleasure than him get pleasure," she concluded. "I’ve been on trips to New York and we’ve not even had sex, he’s just pleased me. He gets himself off. It’s just strange."