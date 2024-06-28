When Kim Kardashian’s Desire to Become a 'Size Zero' Affected Her Relationship With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a brief affair after her six-year marriage to rapper Kanye West ended. What appeared to be a joyful romance for the mother of four ended after nine months, but the two retained their love and respect for each other. The Kardashians star's romance ended abruptly due to criticism from West and the public, per The Things.

Being one of the most well-known and identifiable individuals on the globe, Kim Kardashian naturally feels pressure to constantly look her best in public. Since she rose to fame, Kim's appearance has drawn a lot of attention from the media; whether it's speculation about plastic surgery or wild eating patterns, people are constantly curious about how she keeps up her stunning physique.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic

Pete Davidson hinted that he became really tired of Kim's obsession with maintaining her trim shape and stressing over how much food she consumes, and he finally became tired of her devotion. Kim's drive to lose weight and get a size zero (so she may wear the Marilyn Monroe outfit) entirely took over her life and bored Davidson, according to a source who spoke with Life & Style magazine.

"Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore," the insider spilled. "Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or restaurants and just wishes she'd enjoy herself," the source added.

Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/AXlY8JI1Cz — Molly Brown (@Mollybrown1992) July 27, 2023

After they started dating in July 2022, according to sources close to the ex-couple, Kim was already attempting to get Pete to give up junk food so that he wouldn't entice her, Mirror reported. The SKIMS founder allegedly instructed Pete to stop his late-night spaghetti and pizza binges so she wouldn't be diverted from her rigorous diet.

Kim didn't want to seem "lumpy" in the fitted ensembles because she was getting ready to debut her metallic swimsuit collection at the time. “Kim has told Pete he has to stop eating junk; it kills her because he is tall and skinny. He can eat whatever he wants thanks to his metabolism, and it drives her mad.”

Kim Kardashian 'tells Pete Davidson to stop eating junk food' after her 16lb weight loss https://t.co/7XywixUSHT pic.twitter.com/nxby0H5r9z — Sci24H (@scienceLeMagazi) July 19, 2022

According to people close to her, by the time the comedian and Kardashian broke up, she was already 'tired' of the relationship.

The romance and other events in her life had worn out the mother of four. Kim had plenty on her plate as it was—maintaining her trim figure, caring for four kids, and managing her business empire—so it was understandable that she had little time for Davidson and the drama that came with having him in her life, Cosmopolitan reported. “Her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at her home and in her life.”

Kim Kardashian talks about dating Pete Davidson after getting divorced from Kanye West:



“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast. It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that’s not a way to run from things. It’s better to, like, deal, heal.” pic.twitter.com/sXfRKqSEA9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 3, 2023. It has since been updated.