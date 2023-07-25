Strange Mark on Khloé Kardashian's Neck Raises Eyebrows, Social Media Abuzz with Theories

Khloé Kardashian sparked an online debate with her appearance on a recent episode of the popular reality show -The Kardashians. The Good America founder was seen enjoying some quality time while applying self-makeup in a backstage vanity room while also face-timing her friend Steph. The Hulu star was wearing a gray halter-neck top and matching sweater in the particular scene, she had accessorized her casual outfit with a chunky neckpiece and clipped her wavy hair as she applied some mascara. However, amidst all the glam footage fans noticed a bizarre crease on her neck. The strange mark looked like a "neck crack" to a few fans while others thought Khloé had undergone a "face transplant."

According to the US Sun, a concerned fan posted screenshots of the particular scene from The Kardashians on Reddit and soon others filled the thread with comments - one Reddit user wrote - "What's the line on her neck???" A second Reddit fan exclaimed - "The Neck Crack?????" "I see that too. Wonder why that is," a third user replied. Other Reddit fans alleged that the reality star appeared old for her age - "She’s so botched and she’s only 39," a fourth fan said. A fifth Reddit user wrote - "She looks so plastic! It’s so sad. I always thought she’d be the sister that would hang on and not mess with her face but I was so wrong." "It looks like a face transplant," a sixth one said. "Looks like she could be in her 60s. So sad," commented a seventh Reddit user.

While many fans criticized Khloé, a few of them wrote in her defense saying that her face and neck have changed due to recent weight loss - "When your body fat gets low sometimes it makes your neck look funny, especially if you had more fat to begin with in my experience. It’s possible she had a procedure too, but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s from extreme weight loss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In the July 20 episode, Khloé revealed that "society" made her feel insecure about her body, "I've been torn apart the minute that I've gone on TV, so therefore it's not good enough." She even pulled up a photo of herself, saying: "This is chubs. It's like I'm wearing a fat suit," the mother of two has since then lost over 60 pounds in a period of four years.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Fans instantly took to Twitter to empathize with her - "I hate hearing Khloe say she was chubby because she was NOT!!! Like b***h be serious, her shape was amazingggg. It makes me so sad how she was constantly ripped apart," one Twitter fan wrote. A second fan tweeted - "What Khloe is saying is absolutely correct. Social media bullied these girls (mainly her) about their looks and the second they changed their looks, or did some alterations, they bashed them for getting 'work' done. Like pick a side. Or just shutup."

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8658891/fans-concerned-khloe-kardashian-neck-new-video/

