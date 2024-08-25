When a Major YouTuber Finally Broke Their Silence About Dating Kanye West

Back in June 2022, YouTube star Jeffree Star had to deny allegations that he was engaged to Kanye West. This rumor — that Star and West were having an affair while West was still married to Kim Kardashian — began in January 2021. Jeffree, whose true name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr., originally addressed these bogus claims in a YouTube video shortly after reports surfaced. The video was titled Addressing the Kanye Situation, and he explicitly stated, "Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ella Hovsepian

This same topic came up again in June 2022, when Star appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Star discussed the strange rumor and how it became a reality. He said, "Someone made rumors about me and Kanye. It was so stupid. A girl on TikTok made it up and I guess it made sense. I live in Wyoming, I live in Hidden Hills [California]. We both live in the area. It's the way it was mapped out, I guess. It sounded good and started off the new year with a bang," according to Newsweek. Star emphasized that the rumor was 'very untrue.' He even seemed amused by the whole situation. He also recognized how the coincidence of their living arrangements had fueled the speculation.

In the same interview, Star made some provocative claims about his romantic history, stating he had been intimate with over 1,000 men. He noted that many of these encounters were with men who identified as straight. "I don't out people, that's why people f*** with me," Star explained.

He elaborated on why he believed some high-profile individuals might seek discretion in their relationships. "A lot of them are new to it because they can't trust people. A-listers, rappers, they can't trust anyone. They're afraid of people taking videos of outing them and doing all these things, where like I don't give a f*** about any of that," Star said.

The makeup guru also shared his thoughts on why such relationships might be considered taboo in certain circles. "I think it's because hip-hop culture is so gangster and all about women and p**** and money and all this that it's like taboo to like be with someone that's trans or gay," he observed. "It's just like so shocking still to this day and it's such a news story."

Previously, in a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Star joked about the notion, stating, "I know it sounds fun, but I prefer taller rappers and that's that. Look how tall I am. I can't." Despite the comedy, he showed an interest in future professional cooperation with West. "Listen, we don't have to collab sexually, but if we want to collab with Yeezys, you know my address," Star said.