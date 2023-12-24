8 Popular Celebrity Relationships That Originated From 'Saturday Night Live'

Here Are 8 Popular Celebrity Relationships That Began From 'Saturday Night Live'

The renowned NBC late-night program has a reputation for nurturing talent. Surprisingly, it has also served as the origin of several enduring celebrity relationships. While many of these relationships trace their roots back to the show, some were initiated between guest celebrities and cast members. In other instances, the connections flourished with individuals working behind the scenes. Notably, there have been instances where former SNL cast members found love within their circle. Here, discover eight celebrity couples whose romantic journeys ignited within the sets of Saturday Night Live.

1. Dave McCary and Emma Stone

Stone opts for a discreet approach to her romantic life, typically keeping it away from the limelight. Her journey with McCary commenced in late 2016 when she participated in one of his sketches titled "Wells for Boys." Following a period of dating, the duo publicly acknowledged their engagement in December 2019, maintaining a hushed manner until their appearance at the SAG Awards that same year. As per OK! Magazine, McCary proposed to Stone at the SNL office. Moving further, they tied the knot in 2020 and joyously welcomed their first child together in March 2021.

2. Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss

Moss and Armisen initially crossed paths in 2008 during Moss's brief appearance in an 'SNL' sketch. Their whirlwind romance led to a swift engagement after just three months of dating. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, that endured for less than a year. Moss officially filed for divorce in September 2010, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for their separation. "One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.' To me, that sums it up," she said as per Page Six.

3. Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck

In 2017, Ben Affleck's public involvement with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus became apparent, though their relationship concluded in 2018, Buzz Feed reported. Before this romance, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner while Shookus was in a marital relationship with SNL's Kevin Miller. Despite refraining from confirming the specifics of their initial encounter, it was reported that their paths crossed through SNL. Affleck's history of hosting SNL on five occasions over the years seemingly aligned with this narrative. The duo engaged in an on-and-off relationship before reportedly parting ways for good in April 2019.

4. Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Former SNL cast member Rudolph has maintained a reserved stance regarding her personal life, yet intrigued fans speculate about the origins of her nearly two-decade relationship with Anderson. Speculations suggest their relationship sparked at an SNL rehearsal around 2000, where Anderson accompanied his ex, Fiona Apple, who was serving as the musical guest. Their romantic journey reportedly began in 2001, although they haven't exchanged marital vows. Nonetheless, their family has grown significantly over time, welcoming the addition of four children throughout their years together.

5. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

While Olivia Wilde and former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis didn't initially meet on set, their paths converged at an SNL finale after-party in 2011, marking their first encounter. In a September 2013 interview with Allure, Wilde fondly recalled the details of their initial interaction. "I thought he was so charming. He's a great dancer, and I'm a sucker for great dancers. But he didn't even get my number," Wilde said as per the reports by OK! Magazine. Following a two-year courtship, they publicly revealed their engagement and subsequently embraced parenthood, welcoming two children into their lives. However, their relationship eventually ended in separation in 2020.

6. Pet Davidson and Ariana Grande

After parting ways with Cazzie David, Davidson embarked on a relationship with Ariana Grande. Their initial connection traces back to 2016 during Grande's stint as a musical guest on SNL. Their romantic journey unfolded rapidly, marked by a whirlwind engagement and an exceedingly publicized breakup, all transpiring within a brief five-month period in 2018. Making their relationship Instagram official, Grande posted a photo of the duo in Harry Potter wizard robes towards the end of May 2018. Beyond their public displays of affection on social media platforms, Davidson and Grande solidified their bond by getting matching tattoos, as reported by PEOPLE.

7. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting debut marked a significant turning point as she ventured into new territory, joining Davidson in an Aladdin sketch. Their onscreen chemistry overflowed, culminating in a spontaneous kiss that ignited an unexpected romance. Over the upcoming months, they gradually revealed their budding relationship to the public eye, gracing various events as a couple. However, by August 2022, media outlets confirmed their split, attributing their busy schedules as a primary factor in their decision to part ways.

8. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Jost reminisces about his initial encounter with Scarlett Johansson during her hosting stint on SNL in 2006, marking his debut year as a writer for the show. Nevertheless, Johansson revealed in an interview that their first collaboration was on a 2010 sketch penned by Jost titled MTV: Maternity Television. The public eye caught wind of their budding romance when the couple was spotted sharing a kiss at the SNL season finale afterparty in 2017. Stepping forward in their relationship, Jost and Johansson elevated their commitment in 2021, sealing their love in marriage before joyously welcoming their first child together.

