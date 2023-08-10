'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Seeks Professional Help To Heal After Splitting From Ex Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is determined to heal from her traumatic past and her unsuccessful marriage with ex-husband Kody Brown after their split. The reality star is seeking professional help from a certified 'Narcissistic Abuse Healing Coach', Alex Scot, on TikTok. Scot claims herself as "someone who helps her followers leave their 'toxic relationships' and 'attract healthy partners and relationships.' “Staying in your current relationship is only doing you more harm than good,” her official website explains. “And ultimately leads to you choosing the same type of partner all over again."

Meri has yet to acknowledge her healing process and the deep insights she has received through Scot on social media; however, the TLC star chooses to remain vocal about her intense self-realization journey by posting her own set of thoughts via TikTok and other social media platforms. On June 29 she shared a short video message with her followers: "Something I'm still learning, and that is to trust myself. So often I can rationalize or justify 'reality' even though my gut says something else," she said in the clip. "So often I can let other people's opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from Me and puts it into the hands of someone else." Calling herself the "best judge," she added, "Because only You know what you need, want, deserve. Trust yourself through your process!"

Calling her recent transformation 'spunky' the mother of one debuted an edgy hairstyle with the caption- "Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Fiesty definition: Lively, determined, and courageous. Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don't hate it. New hair to go along with new life. What do you think, should I keep it?" It was only seven months ago that Meri separated from her polygamous patriarch, Kody Brown. During the Kody had told host Sukanya Krishnan that he did not want to consider himself married to Meri anymore. They confirmed the split in a joint Instagram post a month later -"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have decided to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love."

Meri had been spiritually married to Kody since 2014, and they divorced the same year to allow Kody to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to adopt her kids from a previous relationship. Meri chose to split from the polygamous spiritual relationship after fellow Sister Wives Christine and Janelle took the first steps to separate from Kody. The former businessman currently has only Robyn as his last remaining spouse.

