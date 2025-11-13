“What The Hell! Am I Not Good Enough?” – Donald Trump Cheers for Wife Melania at Event

Melania and Donald Trump made headlines on Thursday afternoon during the signing of the Fostering the Future Executive Order at the White House. Ahead of the opening speech from the First Lady, Trump jokingly said, “Our country is truly blessed to have this magnificent and very caring first lady.” He added, “Every time I get up and make a speech, they say, ‘We want our First Lady. ’ I say, ‘What the hell? I’m not good enough?”

The video of Trump is going insanely viral. In another clip, Trump is seen praising Melania for her opening speech and also for speaking 5 languages.

🚨 MUST WATCH: Donald Trump: “Every time I get up and make a speech, they say ‘we want our First Lady’ I say ‘what the hell? I’m not good enough?” I LOVE THIS ❤️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/TENk6AfuEL — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 13, 2025

During her opening speech for the event, Melania Trump also thanked Donald Trump and said, “A special thank you to my husband for his enduring commitment to fostering the future. The President has prioritized America’s foster care children.”

🚨 NOW: The best First Lady Melania Trump is at President Trump’s pro-FOSTER CARE executive order signing “A special thank you to my husband to his enduring commitment to Fostering the Future. The president has prioritized America’s foster children.” ❤️🇺🇸 Melania recently… pic.twitter.com/BkPDCRsIh1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

Meanwhile, shedding light on Melania Trump’s ‘Fostering the Future’ initiative, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement, “Scholarship recipients will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to realizing job security within the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence.”

Melania and Donald Trump, who have been married for over 20 years now, often find their relationship under scrutiny. Every month, rumors of the couple’s alleged divorce also surface in the news. However, the United States President and the First Lady have dismissed the rumors on several occasions.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s divorce rumors resurfaced after the First Lady was skipping a lot of public events, especially after Trump’s second term as President began. The couple shut down the divorce rumors, courtesy their repeated public appearances together. The latest one is the bit where the two celebrated Halloween together.

Donald Trump’s son Eric (with Donald Trump’s late former wife Ivana Trump), in an interview earlier this year, claimed that the Democrats once tried to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump divorced. Eric Trump talked about the 2022 incident when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago, and how it affected Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship. “They raided his home. They raided Mar-a-Lago. They tried to get him divorced; they tried to separate our family,” Eric Trump said.

In a separate interview, Eric Trump also snubbed Donald Trump’s current wife and former model, Melania, and said, “I mean, they (Donald and Ivana) were the ultimate power couple in the world and she was an amazing woman. Man, was she tough, and in a good way.”

United States First Lady Melania Trump, a Slovenian, began her career as a model in New York in the Nineties. She met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

Donald Trump was previously married to Marla Maples, with whom he has a daughter Tiffany Trump. Eric Trump is Donald Trump and his first wife, late Ivana Trump’s son.