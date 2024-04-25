What Really Happened at Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Bash

Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash is making headlines for all the fun reasons. Beckham was determined to mark the occasion in London with style. For the evening, she traded her months-long medical boot for pointed-toe stilettos, a visible undergarment, and a flowing sea-foam-green gown from her fashion line. The fashion designer wrote an Instagram post expressing her gratitude for everything in life. Beckham wrote, "As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started."

Adding further, she wrote, "I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, and then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do. @DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming."

The event unfolded at Oswald’s, an exclusive private members' club nestled in London's prestigious Mayfair neighborhood and owned by Robin Birley, renowned as London's club scene titan, per British Vogue. Oswald’s bears the name of Birley's grandfather, whose portrait graces the reception area.

David Beckham shares four children with wife Victoria: Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and Brooklyn. The kids elegantly dressed in black and white. While Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, regretfully couldn't make it, she expressed her disappointment in a heartfelt Instagram post. But back at the party, guests, along with social media users, were sent into a frenzy when the 48-year-old footballer shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, the birthday lady and the rest of the Spice Girls were captured exuberantly dancing and singing to their popular 1997 hit, Stop.

As reported by Daily Mail, tequila, Beckham’s preferred drink, was abundantly enjoyed throughout the evening. A 61-year-old Tom Cruise was also seen impressing onlookers by effortlessly performing splits on the dance floor later in the evening, having previously helped a photographer who had tripped on the sidewalk earlier in the night. Additionally, The Telegraph reported that guests received gift bags filled with exclusive Victoria Beckham branded products, which included a scented candle and fragrance.

The undeniable proof of an exceptionally lively evening manifested in the final paparazzi shots of Beckham departing her party at 2:30 a.m. Wearing sunglasses, she was seen being carried piggyback by her husband due to her leg injury, straight into a limousine.