What Prince Harry Briefly Wrote About Diddy in His Memoir 'Spare': "While Planning The..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had almost all A-list celebrities in his guest list for now-infamous white parties. Among the names that popped up during his ongoing sex-trafficking scandal is Prince Harry. Though the royal hasn't been accused of any misconduct, he mentioned the rapper's name in his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex briefly recounts his encounter with Diddy in his book at a concert in honor of his late mother Princess Diana alongside Prince William in July 2007. Harry wrote, "To mark the tenth anniversary of our mother's death, Willy and I organized a concert in her honor. The proceeds would go to her favorite charities, and to a new charity I'd just launched—Sentebale," as per Newsweek.

Prince William and Prince Harry meet P Diddy and Kanye West at the after concert party the Princes hosted. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham

He then explained that the charities would "fight against HIV in Lesotho," especially among children. "While planning the concert Willy and I were emotionless. All business," adding details of the venue of the concert and the names of the performers- Elton John, Duran Duran, and P. Diddy.

Aside from the brief mention of Diddy's name, Harry majorly talked about John and Diana, "As the song ended, Elton jumped up, introduced us. Their Royal Highnesses, Prince William and Prince Harry! The applause was deafening, like nothing we'd ever heard." Harry's mention in Diddy's sex crime lawsuit is as brief as his in the royal's book.

That was the only time the royal brothers ever exchanged pleasantries with the alleged sex trafficker. However, Puff Daddy was "obsessed" with Harry and William, according to Rob Shuter, Diddy's former publicist. He told BBC that he was told to invite the royals to Diddy's controversial parties over 10 times. But they rejected the invitation despite Diddy "offering to cover their travel, lodging and even pay for their security."

🚨🇺🇸DIDDY'S LIFE 'IN DANGER' AT NYC JAIL, FORMER WARDEN WARNS



Sean "Diddy" Combs is in serious danger at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where violent inmates may target him, according to former warden Cameron Lindsay. Diddy, 54, is being held in the Special… pic.twitter.com/3rDw574ZBi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 18, 2024

"He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," added Shuter. "[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world." But, despite the rejection, Diddy, who's currently awaiting his trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, kept the royal brother's pictures framed in his New York apartment.

Photos from Diddy's all white party have started going viral following his arrest last week. Some celebrities in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and more🧵 pic.twitter.com/lXJMFylaYB — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 23, 2024

But, no luck. However, he still had names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and the like who showed up frequently at his parties. On the surface, the high-profile soirees appeared harmless, but several people who once attended them are speaking up claiming the real party began after it was dark and the kids were sent back.

Though the rapper has maintained his innocence, new lawsuits have been filed almost every other day by people who claim to be his victims. He's been denied bail twice but his attorneys are pushing back with another motion, arguing that "changed circumstances" and new evidence should allow him to get bail, per E! News.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)