What Keeps Trump Going? The Secret Behind Donald Trump’s Health Routine—Is This Healthy?

By now, we all know that U.S. President Donald Trump has a very strange diet, and it’s quite far from healthy, to say the least. As many reported, his daily meals consist of fast foods like Big Macs and binge eating Oreos and Doritos.

Although he is said to be skipping breakfast on most days, occasionally, he indulges in a full platter of eggs, bacon, cereal, and McDonald’s muffins, usually topped off with a hearty steak lunch. But his unhealthy diet is best known for “12 Diet Cokes a day.” After all, he is probably the only world leader who has a Diet Coke button in his office.

Notably, Trump’s unusual health routine is not just about his love affair with McDonald’s and Diet Coke. Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared some details about “Trump’s crazy health routine.” Despite having a fast-food-based diet, it seems like the President is in “excellent” health, or so claimed the White House in the report for his first physical examination of his second term.

According to the X user Craig Brockie, the Republican leader had made some significant changes to his health routine after testing positive for COVID-19 in October 2020. At that time, people were concerned due to his steak-coke diet. However, to everyone’s surprise, the 78-year-old bounced back quickly.

“Prompted by his doctor’s advice, this shift reduces fat and carbs, supporting weight loss and better health. If that wasn’t enough, he lost 30 pounds along the way,” Brockie claimed.

Trump has moved from a fast-food-heavy diet to healthier choices like salads and soups. Prompted by his doctor’s advice, this shift reduces fat and carbs, supporting weight loss and better health. If that wasn’t enough, he lost 30 pounds along the way… pic.twitter.com/ZkTz7iyxDV — Craig Brockie (@craigbrockie) March 21, 2025

There’s no doubt that Trump has shed some pounds recently. However, when the scale reached 236 pounds, he was advised to adopt healthier habits. Cardiologist Dr. Reisman recommended a 30-minute brisk walk five days a week, known as the “30 and 5 program.” He was also advised to switch his McD order to fish and fibre-rich foods.

Donald Trump’s Health Routine Consists of Taking Vital Supplements

According to the New York Post, after he recovered from COVID-19, Donald Trump started adding several supplements to his regimen, including Zinc, Famotidine, Melatonin, Aspirin, and Vitamin D to boost his immunity.

On X, Brockie claimed, “While specific supplements are not publicly detailed, He takes key vitamins and minerals to support his immunity and energy, emphasizing a balanced diet first. Supplements help fill nutrient gaps.”

Trump Has An Unusual Exercise Routine

Most people hit the gym or do Yoga or Pilates classes to stay in shape. However, some play sports to keep up with their fitness, and Trump is one of them. Instead of traditional workouts, he occasionally plays golf. Health experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly to improve heart health, reduce stress, and get better sleep.

“In 1977, Trump admitted to avoiding exercise but now stays active with golf,” Brockie said. “It’s his primary form of physical activity, helping him stay active and manage his weight without the risks associated with intense exercise,” he added.

Here’s Donald Trump golfing at Bedminster yesterday. He looks pretty healthy to me. And he would have birdied if he didn’t miss the putt! https://t.co/jxHAOARgZm pic.twitter.com/V5DsfLMEI5 — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) August 21, 2023

What About His Water Intake?

At this point, the President, who has a dozen Diet Cokes a day, seems to have replaced his water intake with the fizzy beverage, something most health experts deem harmful. Although Diet Coke is advertised as a healthier version of regular Coke, experts still have similar concerns as other soda consumers.

Health experts warn that limited water intake can lead to dehydration and negatively impact overall well-being. Drinking plenty of water is essential for a healthy lifestyle, as it supports digestion, boosts energy, and improves focus. pic.twitter.com/qF4BE2AJMY — Craig Brockie (@craigbrockie) March 21, 2025

The X user wrote, “Health experts warn that limited water intake can lead to dehydration and negatively impact overall well-being. Drinking plenty of water is essential for a healthy lifestyle, as it supports digestion, boosts energy, and improves focus.”

But, in Trump’s case, could this unlikely drink be the reason behind his “endless energy” at 78?

Trump Has A Shocking Sleep Schedule

According to the Mayo Clinic, an adult should get an average of seven hours of sleep every night. Sleeping less than that could impact your health significantly. However, The Palm Beach Post reported that the U.S. President only gets about four or five hours of sleep per night.

The X user wrote, “This gives him more hours a day to drain the swamp.” However, he noted that there’s also a downside, as long-term sleep deprivation can lead to poor health.

President Donald Trump: I only get 4-5 hours of sleep https://t.co/2IDuUtlcea pic.twitter.com/FjCFpxcDXV — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2017

Last but not least, regular health check-ups are a pivotal part of Trump’s regimen. As the President, he undergoes annual physical examinations. “The CDC advises regular check-ups for early detection and prevention. Routine evaluations play a key role in health monitoring and long-term wellness,” Brockie wrote on X.