Donald Trump’s ‘Steak-Coke’ Diet—The Surprising Secret to His ‘Excellent’ Health

How many world leaders do you know of who have a “Diet Coke button” inside their office? Donald Trump has surely had one during his first term, and he reportedly reinstalled it on his resolute desk after returning to the Oval Office. Over the years, there have been many concerns over his food choices as reports claim he survives on a “fast food-rich diet.” Despite his love affairs with sugary drinks and Big Macs, he seems to be in “excellent health.”

Earlier this week, the 78-year-old Republican President had his first annual physical exam in his second term at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His physician, Captain Sean Barbabella revealed that Trump consented to share the findings and the White House subsequently released the report. It said, “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

The report further added, “President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability and frequent victories in golf events. President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” The medical report confirmed that the President stands at 75 inches, while weighing 224 lbs.

🚨JUST IN: The results from President Donald Trump’s first physical since returning to the White House for a second term has been published. The summary? He’s in excellent health & on minimal medications, two of which are for cholesterol. Read through the detailed report here👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/6B1m0qnqFu — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) April 13, 2025

Following the report, there has been noticeble buzz about what he eats in a day. Christian Calgie, a senior political correspondent from the Daily Express tried to replicate his meal plans, taking notes from his reported dietary habits.

For most people, the day starts with breakfast, but Donald Trump‘s diet often excludes what is considered the most important meal of the day. However, he is not the only one, as it’s estimated that a quarter of his fellow Americans also skip their breakfast.

If the POTUS decides to go for his morning meal, he chooses eggs, bacons, cereal, or McDonald’s muffins. Some research suggests that people who often tend to skip their first breakfast, may have a better chance against chronic diseases, while also being less prone too obesity. So, Trump might be right with this one.

“How would you feel if you hadn’t eaten breakfast this morning?” “Every day, I have the most incredible breakfast. People come up to me, at my hotels, they say, “Your breakfasts Mr. Trump—we love them.” The best eggs, bacon. I always eat breakfast. So important. So important.” https://t.co/jtcEwarRUA pic.twitter.com/bA4UVMKiHc — ib (@Indian_Bronson) January 4, 2024

The next is lunchtime. Some reports claim Trump might go for meatloaf, while other insists he prefer an well-done steak with lots of ketchup. While, steak does provide a lot benefits like aiding muscle growth and strengthening the immune system due to its high protein, zinc, iron, and B vitamins content, it should be consumed in moderation.

According to Harvard Medical School experts, like most red meat, steak is also linked to some major health risks like high cholestrol or heart disease due to its high satured fat content. Some new studies also link steak to certain cancer risk like colorectal cancer.

TRIGGER WARNING: Picture of Trump literally eating a well done steak with ketchup. Do NOT retweet, this is traumatizing for leftists. 😄 pic.twitter.com/VxywNKQefe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 28, 2017

Donald Trump’s daily meals can’t be completed without a “mega McDonald’s order.” It is rumored that he often goes for two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate milkshake, while occasionally enjoying the iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese as well.

The President has a bit of snacking habit and he fills his appetite with the likes of Oreos, Doritos, and other sweet treats. But the most important part of his snack platter has to be a Diet Coke. The keen golfer is known for his love for this fuzzy cold drink.

Secret Service agents bringing McDonald’s in for Donald Trump. Trump’s typical order consists of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate milkshake, totaling around 2,500 calories. pic.twitter.com/A9SqIqWoe9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 3, 2024

According to The New York Times, he often consumes as many as 12 Diet Cokes a day. Now, this is probably the most unhealthiest part of his dietary habits as experts suggests the artificial sweeteners in it can lead to some potential health risks. Although, it is often advertised as a healthier substitute to regular coke, health experts are concerned over its zero nutritional value.

After trying Donald Trump’s diet for a day, Calgie had only one thing to say, “I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to making my own food choices for the rest of this trip.”