Donald Trump’s Unexpected Food Choice At a Top Steakhouse Will Make Any Grown Man Cry

When Donald Trump dines at Washington D.C.’s top steakhouse, the BLT Prime at Trump Hotel, his steak order is as distinctive as his political style—a well-done New York strip, doused liberally in ketchup. For a man who could indulge in the finest culinary delights, this choice raises eyebrows—and not just among steak aficionados.

Trump orders steak well done with ketchup because he's a Very Smart Man, not because he has terrible taste. pic.twitter.com/TJn2zRyJ55 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 19, 2017

During one unannounced visit, former president Trump bypassed the press to enjoy a private meal at BLT Prime. Independent Journal Review's Benny Johnson was tipped off about the outing and managed to grab a table nearby. As per reports, Trump’s interaction with patrons was noted as friendly and engaging. Johnson revealed, “One woman shouts at him ‘Donald, it’s my birthday!’ Trump stops and says ‘Happy birthday,’ as he hugs the elated woman. ‘How about a birthday present? Let’s take a photo,’ he says to her, afterward telling the woman she looks very young and has great skin.” However, the real buzz came when the waiter disclosed the president’s meal order, “The President ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with ketchup as he always does.”

After a nearly two hour dinner at BLT Prime Steakhouse, @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS left the #TrumpHotel, greeting gathered supporters on the way out pic.twitter.com/KDSrbcYTsw — Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 27, 2019

In the culinary world, a well-done steak is often viewed as a missed opportunity, robbing the meat of its flavor and texture. President-elect Trump’s steak preference has been well-documented, with his former butler famously describing his steaks as so well done they could 'rock on the plate.' This penchant has ignited debates beyond the plate. Food critic Jay Rayner has claimed, “A well-done steak isn’t a food choice, it’s a crime,” and chefs like Gordon Ramsay argued that, “Whatever quality of beef it is, it’s gone way past any form of taste when you’ve asked for it well-done.”

You May Be Surprised How Trump & Other #Presidents Order Their Steak pic.twitter.com/EL2ippemSc — Mashed (@MashedHQ) July 4, 2024

Even Trump’s choice of ketchup as a condiment has drawn scrutiny. While ketchup is common for fries or burgers, pairing it with steak is virtually unheard of in upscale dining. At Smith & Wollensky, a renowned steakhouse, manager Nathan Evans admitted he’d “never seen anyone put ketchup on a steak.” Evan further reflected, “Ordering a well-done steak is the safest thing you can do… It’s really surprising that Trump likes well-done steak…Guys just don’t generally order steak well done… I think the fact that Trump has his steak well done and with ketchup speaks volumes about him.”

Some argue that Trump’s steak preference reveals more than just his taste in food—it reflects his personality. However, intriguingly, this clashes with Trump’s otherwise bold and unpredictable persona. As per Wolfgang Puck, “You definitely shouldn’t get it cooked more than medium.” Eater posited a deeper symbolism: could Trump’s steadfast preference for a well-done steak indicate a broader reluctance to heed expert advice? After all, culinary experts unanimously agree that steak is best enjoyed with a hint of pink.