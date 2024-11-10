Ex-Butler Reveals Why Donald and Barron Avoid Jeans and the Last Time Trump Wore Them

Donald Trump has barely ever been spotted sporting a pair of jeans. But there was one activity that led him to adorn the jeans. The former butler, Anthony Senecal shared that Trump only wore them for his ski trips. "When the skiing stopped, the jeans disappeared. You’ll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans, he’s going to be in a suit," Senecal said as reported by the Independent.

Good picture here. Trump is wearing the same style he has always worn. The pants are wide, the jacket fits him but isn't too tight. He is wearing traditional black shoes. It's an elegant fit. Lindy



The two 20 year olds are dressed by the modern disgusting fashion industry. The… pic.twitter.com/xCSflNMVYx — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) February 13, 2023

Another reason behind his decision to not appear in jeans has to do with his relativity of confidence with attire. According to the Washington Post, stylist Lauren Rothman said, "It’s versions of the same thing, every day. There’s a confidence that comes from a uniform." Trump has a signature style similar to a businessman's formal attire. According to The List, the professional outfit selection has a lot to do with Trump's intent to present a healthy gait. The wide-length pants and padded jackets help with disguising his body weight and give a more illusioned sense of body proportions.

Trump usually doesn't let the press photograph him at his golf courses, but when he does, you can be sure he's wearing clothes he company sells in the Trump Store. pic.twitter.com/9eRUFoVK42 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 30, 2017

According to The Guardian, in his memoir, Let Me Finish, Chris Christie especially mentioned Trump's fashion choices and his signature long tie which goes below his waist. Christie also penned how the real estate mogul once confessed that he purposefully wore the ties low as they have a "slenderizing effect" on his appearance. Interestingly, the business professional style has also had a significant impact on his son Barron Trump. The youngest son of the Republican politician has also been spotted adorning a similar style as his father. Barron often marks his presence with his father in formals.

Barron Trump hosts private dinner at Mar-a-Lago, jokes, “Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/SGzuFwcR2I — AF Post (@AFpost) October 5, 2024

Previously, Melania Trump shared in 2013 that her 7-year-old son likes to dress up like his father. The former FLOTUS told ABC News, "He likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy" and that he was definitely "not a sweatpants child." Barron as per his mother is not into casual outfits for public appearances. However, the young teen was pictured in jeans several times with his parents in the White House during Trump's tenure as the POTUS.

Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ian MacNicol)

Other than Trump, yesteryear presidents like- Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan have all marked their informal presence in the jeans with a casual t-shirt. All the mentioned Presidents of the United States of America donned it for the ritual of Easter egg hunts and other similar cultural events at the White House with their kids.