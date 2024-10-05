When Princess Diana's Former Butler Issued a Warning to Prince Harry: "Lay Off Kate and William"

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, issued a stark warning to Prince Harry, advising him to 'lay off' his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The caution came amidst the never-ending drama within the royal family, as reported by Radar Online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

During an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Burrell, who served Princess Diana for approximately ten years before her tragic demise in 1997, drew parallels between Kate's royal life and that of the late Princess. He acknowledged the challenges, saying, "I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service."

Burrell further explained his stance when he said, "This wasn't a case of fitting the mold – it's a case of finding the right person to do the job." However, expressing his concerns about Prince Harry, Burrell remarked, "Harry is not always the sharpest tool in the box, so he should lay off Kate and William." He praised Kate's commendable efforts, emphasizing, "Kate is doing an amazing job."

A new auto-biography of Harry and Meghan reveals intimate details of their relationship and the ‘rift’ with William.



Former butler to Princess Diana @PaulBurrell_RVM says despite the headlines Prince William is not a snob.



He says William would 'only be showing concern'. pic.twitter.com/zaIAkdHCQ5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 27, 2020

Moreover, Burrell's warnings extended beyond familial dynamics, cautioning Prince Harry about attacking the entire royal family. He suggested that such actions might lead to regret, questioning why Meghan Markle and Harry would attempt to destroy the very institution that defined their uniqueness. Burrell concluded, "It doesn't make sense."

Princess Diana's former butler is firing back at Prince Harry. Paul Burrell is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition's Megan Alexander after Prince Harry called him out in his lawsuit against the Daily Mirror. pic.twitter.com/lCgt3gZxju — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) June 8, 2023

As the drama within the royal family continues, Burrell reflected on Prince Harry and Markle's ongoing clashes with the monarchy since their departure in January 2020. The tension reached its zenith with the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix and the publication of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, causing further strain within the royal ranks.

"They are in danger of destroying what is good about Britain, our royal family."



Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell slams Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix documentary: "They can't do this!"@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/McCIxK0hVr — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 5, 2022

Burrell predicted another explosive revelation, suggesting that Markle would inevitably pen her own memoir to share her side of the story. He anticipated, "There's going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor," emphasizing that more drama would be unleashed if and when Markle chooses to publish her memoir.

In the face of these potential revelations, Burrell reiterated his advice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to exercise caution when dealing with the royal family. The former butler warned of the impending explosion within the House of Windsor when Markle's memoir is eventually released, stating, "Another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will."

In essence, the words of Princess Diana's former butler serve as a poignant reminder to Prince Harry to tread carefully in the intricate web of royal relationships and public perception, urging him to reconsider his actions and their potential repercussions.

This article was originally published on 02.06.24

