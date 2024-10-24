Donald Trump Was Once Allegedly Kicked Out of NYC Steakhouse Because of His 'Offensive Smell'

A bizarre claim about former President Donald Trump made waves on social media. A TikTok user says Trump was once kicked out of a fancy New York steakhouse because he smelled so bad. The story goes back to 1983. The TikToker, @bestofajack04, said in a now-deleted clip that he was eating at Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan with his dad. Trump was there too. But not for long.

Donald Trump speaks at one of his rallies (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford)

"Years ago I posted about Trump being kicked out of Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, where I was eating with my father in 1983, because his smell was so offensive. This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing. That’s not what we do on the left. It happens to elderly people. Trump wasn’t elderly," as per The Ok! Magazine.

All of the Melania snubs make even more sense now that you know about Trump’s horrific smell — usually occurring after she was in enclosed or tight spaces with the man.



Can you blame her? Imagine emerging from the stench of a long flight…#TrumpSmellsLikeAss pic.twitter.com/nKRVxmQaMQ — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 31, 2023

He then added more, "We didn’t complain. The table next to him complained and the table behind him complained. We smelled it, but my father and I didn’t complain about it. Trump was not elderly. The smell was so f------- offensive that they finally had to ask him to leave, and he did leave, quietly, right by us, and then wafted us," he claimed. “Trump’s been s-------- all over himself for almost 30 f--------- [years].” Others shared their own experiences with Trump. One person wrote, “I did a project for Trump in 2017. 10/10 Can confirm the stink. Also, he never paid our company the 350k invoice for products and services,” while another said, “I heard this in the '90s from my neighbor who worked for him."

Comedian Kathy Griffin said the former president had a “distinct smell” when she worked briefly with him as a guest on his reality show, “The Apprentice.”



“It’s like body odor with kind of like a scented makeup products,” Griffin recalled. “But you can smell the hair products… pic.twitter.com/vI74UnrAcJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 23, 2023

It's not the only story about Trump's supposed odor problems. Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman once discussed on Trump's smell, "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor," he said. "It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." Comedian Kathy Griffin chimed in too. She said Trump has "a distinct smell that doesn't get enough press," as per The Meidias News.

“Body odor with scented makeup products.” Something new you didn’t know about Donald Trump: He has a “distinct smell”. pic.twitter.com/qsY7C6DBQo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 18, 2023

Griffin described it as "like body odor with kind of like scented makeup products." Some speculate it could be a medical issue. Others wonder if it's related to diet or personal hygiene. Without more concrete evidence, it's all just speculation. One thing's for sure, This smelly saga has captured the internet's attention. It's a strange twist in the ongoing Trump saga. Not everyone buys these stories. Some Trump supporters say it's just another attempt to smear the former president.

Trump's team hasn't directly denied the smell claims. Instead, a spokesperson accused Kinzinger of once farting on TV. There's no evidence this actually happened. Noel Casler, who worked on Trump's show The Apprentice, has long claimed Trump had odor issues on set. He says incontinence was a frequent problem for the former president.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.