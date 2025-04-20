Is Donald Trump Lying About His Health? POTUS’ Medical Report Has Embarrassing Red Flags

Donald Trump’s medical report is creating significant buzz on social media for all the wrong reasons. The 78-year-old Republican President recently had his first physical examination done for his second term at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. With his consent, the White House released the report stating that the POTUS is in “excellent cognitive and physical health.”

Trump’s White House team, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, is doing its best to prove that he is in the best shape of his life. However, some things in the medical report just don’t quite add up.

Apart from the very noticeable typos pointed out by people on social media, there is one thing that has caught everyone’s attention. The report claims Donald Trump has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute. This has raised eyebrows. For someone in his age bracket, the ideal resting heart rate should be between 75 and 128 beats per minute.

According to Forbes, younger athletes in top physical health commonly have a resting heart rate of 40-60 beats per minute. Considering the President’s “fast food-rich” dietary habits, it’s almost impossible for him to have a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute. It seems like his physical health is similar to one of the UFC fighters he has recently watched rather than an average citizen. Quite hard to believe, right?

6’2 and 224 pounds with a resting heart rate of 62 beats…..this might be one of the funniest things I’ve seen on this app is a long time lol It’s almost like we have eyes, and we can see trump is fat as shit lol https://t.co/664cdzuk3T — Scotty robert (@RealMarr) April 14, 2025

One of the other noticeable red flags in Donald Trump’s medical report was his height. He claims to be standing 75 inches tall, which is about 6″3′. If we consider this claim, he should be towering over the likes of Canada’s Justin Trudeau and William, Prince of Wales. X (formerly Twitter) presented Trump’s previous photos with Prince William, who also stands at 6″3′.

However, one could very easily see that not only does the U.S. President fail to tower over the royal family members, but he also appears to be quite shorter than them. Why is he trying so hard to present himself taller than he actually is?

Trump’s medical report released over the weekend was a hilarious read. Nearly every item is doubtful for his age, from the BP, weight, even the temperature was the perfect 98.6F. What took the icing is the claim that he’s 6’3″. Compare with Trump next to Prince William (6’3″) pic.twitter.com/yWqZgMSK0n — Logical VAR (@mwonga_patrick) April 14, 2025

Then again, it wouldn’t be the first time, Donald Trump has made inaccurate claims about his anatomy. In particular, his hair has always been the center of discussion. Many pointed out his very visible bald spots that continues to raise question about whether how real his hair is.

And then, of course, there are the fake tan failures. To paint an absurd “perfection” of himself, the Republican leader insists on wearing a skin tone that doesn’t really exist in reality. The obvious red flags in his medical report remain a mystery, just like why he wears so many bronzers! Perhaps the heart rate and height are just another typo!