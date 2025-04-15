Trump’s Medical Report Blunder Goes Viral—Internet Erupts Over Embarrassing Mistake!

A startling typo in President Donald Trump’s recent medical report has the internet talking; and not for the right reasons.

The annual health evaluation, which was released by the White House on Sunday and supposedly authored by Walter Reed physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, has come under scrutiny after a photo of the document began circulating online. Shared by X user @artcandee, the report lists “scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound.” That statement has been enough to raise both spelling concerns and questions about Trump’s health history.

“Can we please talk about the ‘scaring’ on Donald Trump’s ear, according to his doctor’s report from his annual physical,” the user wrote. “1) It’s ‘scarring,’ not ‘scaring.’ Are we sure a doctor wrote this?”

The user added, “2) I’ve never seen a picture of a scar. Not one.”

While the report does indicate Trump underwent an “examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat,” and found “no significant abnormalities,” the ear detail stood out, especially since no prior reports or photos have shown signs of such an injury.

The same user also questioned the report’s claim that the President’s hearing is “normal.” They pointed out, “Donald Trump routinely tells reporters that are standing right in front of him that he can’t hear their questions.”

Another user attempted to defend Trump and took example of the press room noise. “Press conferences also have a lot of ambient noise happening that isn’t picked up on their microphones.” But @artcandee responded that Trump has, on at least eight occasions, asked reporters “literally right in front of him” in the Oval Office to speak up.

Adding to the report’s oddities, it also noted the discovery of benign lesions on the president, known as actinic keratosis (AK), which are caused by long-term sun exposure and are considered precancerous. While only 10% of those with AK go on to develop skin cancer, the report noted its presence as something to monitor.

Other users posted their opinions as well. One user wrote, “This so-called “medical report” is a joke…” Another user said, “And why would a doctor even bring up the fact it’s a gunshot wound? He would just say scarring on ear in the shape of etc etc. it’s very suspicious. “Hearing is normal” is a bit weird too.”

Amidst all the doubts, the document concluded with a glowing assessment. “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” the report concluded.

The 78-year-old also praised his own attempt after spending nearly five hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. “I did well,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I was there for a long time. I think I did very well.”

However, one medical expert has called attention to Trump’s recent drastic weight loss and called it a potential sign of a “serious condition.”

The typo has shifted focus from the contents of Trump’s medical report to the credibility of the report itself! And, it raises serious concerns over transparency, accuracy, and what’s possibly being left unsaid!