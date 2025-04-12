Trump Says He ‘did well’ in First Physical of Second Term—Results Coming Soon!

Trump will turn 79 in June this year. This makes him the oldest president yet. Trump started his presidency in January after defeating Kamala Harris. He underwent the first physical exam of his second term as the president on Friday.

The results of the test will be released by Sunday. He said the test went well. This test was conducted at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He said he was prodded and poked for several hours.

The test has been important due to his age and how people have seen him decline over the years. Even the experts have weighed in that he may have an onset of Alzheimer’s. He has exhibited the symptoms in public and it’s not hidden from everyone. There seems to be a cognitive decline in him that often comes with age. He was seen slurring his speech during his Musk interview, to which he said it was a technical glitch.

Besides, Trump often prefers fast food, which isn’t good for health. We saw his McDonald’s photograph as a part of his campaign last year.

About his physical exam, Trump revealed to the reporters, “It went, I think, well! Every test you can imagine; I was there for a long time, the yearly physical.” He concluded that he did well and the reports will be released on Sunday. Their Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also declared the tests to be released at the earliest.

The liberal panic about President Trump’s health is ABSURD considering what Democrats and the media did to cover up Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline. pic.twitter.com/OkvxwM47vN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2025

We don’t know what data will be included in the report as Trump is not under an obligation to release any information. Trump has claimed to be younger and fitter than Biden. In 2018, he underwent a check-up and doctors advised him to change his diet, exercise and shed some weight to maintain his health. He may be advised the same things even now so he can be healthy.

Along with physical tests, Trump also underwent a cognitive exam. He said he got all the answers right. He wanted to do something different than what Biden did during his last term as the president. He claims he is in good shape, and his heart and soul are both in good health. Trump was so confident after the test that he bragged, “I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

The physical test is a good way to assess Trump’s health. Earlier, he was grazed by a bullet during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Although the injuries were not serious, he is still 78 and has physical limitations. At one event, he had to be herded back from the stage and also had a change in the way he walks, which often comes with age.

Aging does have an impact on the cognitive and behavioral ability of a person. Netizens see how Trump has been in public. One of them commented on how he has access to the nuclear codes. Another one says this is our president when Trump fumbled saying his own name.