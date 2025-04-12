Donald Trump Has Extravagant Plans for His 79th Birthday Amid Looming Recession

Donald Trump craves power. It seems that he wants to be a publicly elected dictator like Russian President Vladimir Putin. With the power of a dictator comes glamour and grandiose.

Now that he has established himself as leader of the “free world”, it’s about the glamour. And what else can be more powerful than a military parade?

Most countries showcase their military power on special occasions like war anniversaries or Independence Day. However, Donald Trump wants a parade on his birthday. It may sound like a satire, but it’s not.

That’s where America stands on the world stage today.

As per Washington City Paper, President Trump is considering planning a major military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025. The parade is said to commemorate both the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday.

After destroying an American economy that was the "envy of the world," Trump is gifting himself a four-mile military parade in D.C. The June 14 exercise coincides with his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The planned celebration would include a parade into the centre of the nation’s capital. It would stretch about four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The White House has denied that a procession of this kind is being planned, as per Politico. However, local authorities have acknowledged initial conversations about the possible event with federal authorities.

🚧 The Trump administration is planning a military parade in the D.C. area on the president’s birthday this summer. “If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. https://t.co/VXjFM2cVRA — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) April 8, 2025

The reports also confirmed that Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. was also present during these meetings. Mayor Bowser confirmed that the city’s Special Events Task Force has been contacted. Though he stressed that plans are still in the early stages.

Reportedly, there have been concerns from different departments of the government. Mayor Bowser is concerned regarding the parade’s possible effects on the city’s infrastructure. She is mostly worried about the deployment of large military hardware.

She emphasized the necessity of evaluating the structural stability of important routes, such as the 14th Street Bridge. These evaluations are necessary to ensure that these structures can handle the weight of military vehicles.

Trump wants a military parade with tanks for his birthday. On 7/4/19 he wanted them but was denied because the streets of DC were paved in 1872. Instead there were two tanks sitting at the Lincoln Monument. Mayor Bowsers said it would be “many millions in repairs” this time pic.twitter.com/tDBkJWy7Sd — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) April 8, 2025

These worries are similar to those expressed when Trump’s 2018 attempt to hold a military parade. It was eventually called off due to logistical difficulties and high predicted costs.

Critics suggest that it might not be wise to plan a lavish military parade when the economy is shaky. According to economists, recent tariff policies have contributed to the possibility of a recession. It might be viewed as an unnecessary expense. ​Increased tariffs have shaken the base of the economy, the stock market has plunged, and there is a spike in grocery prices.

Trump wants a $90M military parade for his birthday—while Americans struggle from the economic mess he caused with tariffs. He craves strongman vibes.

During this situation, the optics of a military parade will not serve the purpose.

According to reports, Trump was deeply impacted by his 2017 visit to France’s Bastille Day celebrations. This parade then served as the impetus for the proposed march.

Although the concept is still being considered, no solid plans have been confirmed, and talks between local and federal authorities are still going on.