Donald Trump’s Birthday Could Become a Federal Holiday, Thanks to New Congressional Bill

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has officially proposed the “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act” to be designated on June 14 as a federal holiday for commemorating both Flag Day as well as US President Donald Trump’s Birthday.

At present, Claudia Tenney represents New York’s 24th congressional district, and she previously represented the 22nd district from 2017 to 2019, and 2021 to 2023. Her district changed after the 2024 redistricting, which affected the local areas she serves.

The statement came from her office, and it said that the legislation would permanently codify a new holiday, which will be known as “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day” on June 14.

Claudia Tenney said in a statement – “No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump. As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential president in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil.”

She further stated – “From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable. Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age.”

President Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, and his birthday has coincidentally merged with Flag Day. Flag Day is observed annually, and the day is popularly recognized as the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official US flag in 1777. Tenney also said in her statement about designating Donald Trump’s birthday with Flag Day as a holiday – “…we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law.”

On the other hand, republicans are introducing resolutions in the White House as they look forward to a third term for Donald Trump as President.

Andy Ogles, a Republican Congressman, has proposed a resolution amending the constitution of the United States, which will eventually allow the present president to seek a third term. As per the 22nd Amendment, Presidents are only limited to 2 terms; however, the resolution proposed by the congressman would override it with ease.

Ogles stated, “This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

The amendment, however, includes a clause restricting presidents who serve two consecutive terms or those in office for more than two years as an interim president. To pass, the resolution would need two-thirds support in both the House and Senate, as well as ratification by three-fourths of the states.