Donald Trump’s hair has been the center of discussion for a long time, and why wouldn’t it be? The President himself is quite protective of it, and he even signed an executive order recently to take care of his “beautiful hair.”

Still, no matter what he claims, the internet is convinced he’s going bald, and his thinning patches seem to back that up.

Since he returned to the White House for his second term, his health has been a hot topic among fans and haters. Many have questioned his ability to perform Presidential duties with utmost precision due to his age. There have also been many discussions regarding the visible bruises on his hand.

His office, however, put the rumors to rest with a recent report. The White House revealed that Donald Trump recently visited Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, his longtime physician, for his first physical exam in his second term. According to the White House, the 78-year-old Republican leader is in “excellent” health.

Still, what keeps fueling social media buzz is Trump’s visibly thinning hairline. On X and other platforms, many have shared some unflattering images of the U.S. President where his bald patches are noticeable. Some questioned whether he is losing his “beautiful” locks, while others simply suggested he should embrace the baldness. “What the heck is going on with the Trump hair. Grip baldness man and shave it off!,” wrote one user.

I didn’t notice before but boy, he’s actually just bald. Norwood 7. But his comb fully obscures this in the mirror view. This is indicative of Trump’s mentality in general: he will do any kind of ridiculous bullshit, so long as *to himself* he still looks cool. https://t.co/J26aBAFWhJ pic.twitter.com/s6A0j2KQjq — Teortaxes▶️ (DeepSeek 推特🐋铁粉 2023 – ∞) (@teortaxesTex) April 8, 2025

The concerns over his hair health are nothing new. Even Dr. Bornstein previously revealed that Donald Trump took medication to promote hair growth. During his first term, the President took medications for three conditions: antibiotics to manage his rosacea, statin for high cholesterol and lipids, and prostate-related drug which was for his hair, according to his physician.

Dr. Bornstein also added that the President takes a small dose of finasteride, marketed as Propecia, to treat male-pattern baldness. This information, unkTrump known previously to the public, now clarifies why Trump’s prostate-specific antigen is considerably low, as the drug lowers PSA levels.

The physician also revealed that both his high-profile patient and he use finasteride. “He has all his hair. I have all my hair,” Dr. Bornstein said previously.

However, irrespective of their advocacy, finasteride could lead to a heavyset of side effects, including suicidal thoughts, depressed mood, and even lower sex drive or sexual dysfunction. MHRA notes that there is a lack of awareness about these potential side effects. The agency issued a safety alert, including putting the information on packaging. However, many users still continue to be in the dark about the drug.

1. What does finasteride do? It blocks DHT, but often at a cost: • Sexual dysfunction

• Cognitive decline

• Depression

• Anxiety DHT is a large driver of strength, confidence, and masculine traits in men. pic.twitter.com/uuDLQpjyxQ — Justin Mihaly (@JustinMihaly) November 26, 2024

“It’s crucial that patients are aware of vital information about the medicines they’re taking,” Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, told the Independent.

Meanwhile, there has always been considerable buzz about Trump’s hair. Some speculate that he is already bald and wears a wig, while others are more concerned about his visible thinning places. Even the President himself poked fun at his own mop during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2018.

“Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it. It doesn’t look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in,” he said.

“I try like hell to hide that bald spot” – President Trump jokes about his hair at conservatives’ conference pic.twitter.com/ePT4MtKg17 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 23, 2018

Then, last year, just three days ahead of the election, he had a meltdown over his hair. When the camera showed a bald patch on the rear of his head, he was quickly distracted from speaking to the crowd in Salem, Virginia. ”

“Oh sh–. Look, I’m looking at the back of my head. What the h—,” he said. “I don’t like, I look over and now I look up there, I see, I’m having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That’s not good,” he quipped.