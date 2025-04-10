“Make America’s Showers Great Again”—Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to ‘Take Care of His Beautiful Hair’

Donald Trump wants to “Make America’s shower great again.” Even a global trade war couldn’t stop him from signing a shower head executive order on Wednesday. It had been a longtime priority of the President, who constantly complained about the inadequate water pressure in some New York high-rises.

He blamed the federal water conservation standards for the water pressure issue in America’s showers, sinks, and toilets.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a new executive order to loosen the restriction on water flow from shower heads. This new move restores language from a 1992 federal law. This act prevented new shower heads from spritzing more than 2.5 gallons of water in a minute.

During his first term, the President sanctioned a rule that allowed each nozzle to spritz 2.5 gallons, with no restrictions on the total number of nozzles. However, after Joe Biden took over, his administration revoked the rule in 2021. Interestingly, the Trump administration’s move echoed the one first implemented by Barack Obama. “Biden undid this progress, and the shower wars continued,” the White House said on Wednesday, promising that this new order would end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure.

During his first term, Donald Trump complained that his showers did not supply enough water flow for him to take care of his “perfect hair.” While signing the executive order, the President once again lamented, “I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair.” He added, “I stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip, it’s ridiculous.”

High flow shower heads are BACK! President Trump signs Executive Order to end the war on water pressure: “I like to take a nice long shower to take care of my beautiful hair.” We don’t deserve him. pic.twitter.com/aIhNI1tBLM — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 9, 2025

The White House said that the new order would apply to multiple household appliances, including shower heads, toilets, and sinks. “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.” In a news release, they added, “No longer will shower heads be weak and worthless.”

Speaking with the Guardian, Andrew deLaski, executive director at the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, noted, “It was very striking that the White House memo included toilets and shower heads as a presidential priority. It really was something. “But I think Donald Trump’s concerns are somewhat out of date, to tell you the truth.”

Donald Trump’s crusade against the water pressure is nothing new, to say the least. In 2019, he complained, “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once,” leading to inadequate water flow. Then, in 2023, he once again lamented that the new homes have very bad water pressure. “When you go into these new homes with showers, the water drips down slowly, slowly.”

