Is Donald Trump Not Well? White House Finally Reveals WHY His Hand Was Bruised

Following Donald Trump’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, pictures of a bruise on his hand have gone viral. The clips have people talking and many are questioning if Trump is suffering any kind of health issues. Some users even pointed out that similar bruising had been noticed at events in August and November last year which led to more speculations on whether he is in any medical condition.

In response to the growing speculation online and people coming up with theories, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has addressed the concerns. The reason mentioned was a consistent schedule and constant handshaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” Leavitt stated on Tuesday night. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.” She further added, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

Even after the statement, the internet didn’t seem to be very convinced with the reason. Despite the official explanation, social media users kept on discussing what could have possibly caused the bruise on the President’s hand. “It appears to be an IV bruise, and it happens a lot to Trump,” one person said. “There are a lot of pics with bandages and bruises. You would think our press would be inquiring about his health.”

Another user suggested Trump could be on blood-thinning medication, which can cause easy bruising, while a different user dismissed the concern altogether. “The people who are now suddenly worried about Trump’s hand bruise never even batted an eye when Biden repeatedly stared off into space, slurred his speech, and shuffled around vacantly on stage.”

Some photos over the lasr few months show bruising on Trump’s hand. Maybe bruising from an iv. Always seems to be on the same hand. Getting a weekend at Bernies vibe. The thinning hair and bruising might be something serious. Not just clumsy and old. pic.twitter.com/z0oXzklsaH — George CantStandYa blocked by Rudy🌊🌊🏳️‍🌈🆘 (@CantStandya2018) February 25, 2025

Medical experts shared their thoughts too Donald Trump’s recurring hand bruise. Dr. Jeff Foster, a men’s health specialist, suggested that the marks, previously seen in August and November, could likely be from a recent cannula. He noted that, at nearly 80 years old, Trump’s skin has naturally become thinner and more prone to bruising. Dr. Ross Perry, the Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, had similar thoughts to share as he said that bruising becomes more common with age due to skin losing its flexibility and protective fatty layer. He also pointed out that Trump’s frequent tanning may have further weakened his skin.

Concerns over Trump’s health have grown in recent months, particularly after he promised in December to release his full medical report to voters. That’s a commitment he has yet to fulfill. Presidential health has increasingly become a major political issue, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump wasn’t free of scrutiny previously either when in 2020 he reportedly tested positive for the virus just days before a debate with Joe Biden.

Well, the speculation might be on but Trump’s camp is very sure to maintain that the President is in strong health, brushing off any kind of concern over the latest viral images.