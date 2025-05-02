What Just Happened? Donald & Melania Trump’s Strangest Public Behavior Caught on Camera

Very few popular couples are subjected to as much constant scrutiny as Donald and Melania Trump. The former president and first lady have made headlines for years with their icy public exchanges and viral video gaffes that left the internet talking — and occasionally shuddering. Five of the most well-known awkward Donald and Melania moments are broken down here, leaving everyone wondering what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

1. The Inauguration Hand Slap

One of their marriage’s most often replayed moments was captured on camera at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Melania gave Donald a little smile as they stood side by side, but as soon as he turned away, her face fell into a painful, blank expression.

Even worse, subsequent footage appeared to show Melania avoiding Donald’s touch entirely or yanking her hand away. After going viral, the video sparked memes and conjecture that something was amiss behind closed doors.

2. The Umbrella Incident

Another memorable incident occurred in 2018 when Trump left Melania (and their kid, Barron) to walk in the rain while carrying an enormous umbrella on Air Force One. The then-president was criticized on social media for failing to provide his wife with cover, which strengthened the idea that Donald frequently put himself first. Not only did it look horrible, but it also came to represent how the public perceived the couple’s relationship: awkward and aloof.

Melania friend-zoned Donald Trump on National TV 🤣 She dodged his attempted lip kiss and then moved away from him faster than Mindy moving away from Tim Scott! pic.twitter.com/bUVNWjuPiT — JustVent (@JustVent6) July 19, 2024

3. The Republican National Convention Cold Shoulder

Following her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, Melania approached Donald on stage. She smiled as he turned toward her for what many thought would be a sweet moment, but a few seconds later, her grin vanished as he turned away, as if unconcerned. People criticized the video on Twitter, calling it “painfully awkward” and “telling.”

4. The Infamous Air Kiss at the 2025 Inauguration

In 2025, Donald Trump makes an unexpected comeback to the presidency. A euphoric kiss was recorded on camera as he and Melania stood together on the first platform. Trump, however, missed Melania completely as he went in for a stiff air kiss rather than an enthusiastic embrace. Her stiff body language and minor recoil were noticed by onlookers, which stoked more rumors.

One commentator said, “They looked like two strangers playing a part.” Social media went into a frenzy right away, with hashtags like #InaugurationAirKiss trending by the afternoon.

Whoa, is it just me or are those some awkward air kisses?? She’s trying to pull away but he won’t let her. pic.twitter.com/DkcNVYxwVE — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) October 28, 2024

5. The ‘Awkward’ Inauguration Dance

Donald and Melania Trump’s first dance at the 2025 inauguration went viral right away, but not for romantic reasons. Under blazing cameras, they swayed mechanically, stiff, ungainly, and obviously distant. Trump’s awkward motions and Melania’s frozen smile led to a flurry of parodies, which fueled further rumors about their tense relationship.