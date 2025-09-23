“What Am I?” – Black Man Has The Coolest Reaction To White Man Using Racist N-Word At Airport

Over the recent years, it seems racial ill-treatment has gone a notch higher all over the world. Care to disagree? Well, this viral video of a recent encounter between a white man and a black man will move you to think otherwise. The almost 2-minute-long clip has received a humongous response on X, provoking netizens to highlight how many people still find it convenient to use racial slurs and encourage people of color to engage in unnecessary fights.

The video recorded by a black man shows how he’s been continuously followed by a white man near the baggage claim area. Dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts, the white man constantly uses racial slurs, specifically the ‘N-word‘ to address the black man, while the latter very calmly records the whole encounter on his phone. At one point, the black man asks, “What am I?” to which the white man answers, “You little n****r”. The former finally replies, saying, “I’m a who?!” while continuing to maintain his composure.

‼️RACIST Claims He Works For The GOVERNMENT While Chasing a BLACK MAN Through Airport, Screaming N-WORD Repeatedly. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/AgYEePPTJo — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) September 20, 2025

But, by this time the white man finally escalates the matter to the worst possible extreme and goes on to say “You’re a god**** n****r” and adds on with several other condescending and insulting comments to the black man, including “pig-loving f***ing punk”, “a snitch n****r”, “an ugly a** n****r” and then ends up provoking the black man to dare and call the police if he felt offended. Interestingly, the man of color does not take any of these comments to heart, and instead of confronting or getting heated, he laughs them off.

Their fight continues as the white man claims he works for the government, which the victim calmly denounces and teases back. The former then threatens to beat the black man, but the latter, even after hearing this, does not get the least bit intimidated and instead welcomes it. Moving forward, the white man then proposes that the two of them take the fight outside. While the black man agrees and steps out with him, the white man only continues to use racial slurs and skips any physical altercation, like the kind he had threatened to do.

The video has received over 743.6K views alone on X, and thousands of comments from netizens who find it offensive and condemn the white man’s behavior. At the same time, some of the internet users called for action and demanded that the white man be fired from the alleged government service that he’s employed with. On the other hand, a few more X users highlighted how the perpetrator was just annoyed that he could not dig out any reaction from the black man despite using the ‘N-word’ as a racial slur.

Incidents like these continue to make headlines around the world from time to time. With the black people still being an easy target of racial bias and slurs, it simply highlights the lack of sensitivity and brotherhood among people. For instance, a similar incident occurred inside a public library in Santa Barbara. The black man who recorded the video captured a white man, who, without any reason, began attacking him with a racial slur. But this time, the black man did not back down.

‼️RACIST WHITE MAN Calls Black Man a “MONKEY” Then Runs For His Life Begging For Help—Ends Up on His Knees APOLOGIZING! Racists always fold when caught! 😂 pic.twitter.com/P7T21HuAhS — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) September 18, 2025

In the video, the black man could be seen walking behind the white man and demanding to know why the former called him such a racial slur, and even went on to pound his phone down for recording the situation. The tense conversation continues at a high level until, after which, the white man finally begs for forgiveness to apologize.