“Go Back to Africa!” – Man Hurls Racist Slurs at Black Security Guards After Bus Schedule Change

A man wearing a Thomas the Tank Engine t-shirt caused a scene with a racist outburst while he was waiting at a UofL Health facility in Kentucky. This hospital is connected to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

The trouble began after security guards informed him of a change in the bus schedule. The man got visibly agitated and threw his paperwork on the floor. His racist insults quickly grew worse. He shouted, “These godd-mned [n-words] are so stupid,” targeting the Black security guards. After this, he grabbed his backpack and left the building.

Despite the tension inside, one of the Black security guards reassured other patients not to be alarmed. Then he decided to follow the man outside. This, however, did not calm the attacker down.

He yelled more hateful words, including “Go back to Africa.” A woman who was filming followed the situation outside and caught the man yelling, “I hope you die in your sleep, b—h.” It is not clear whether his hateful words were meant for the woman filming or targeted at someone else.

The security guard handled the situation with professionalism and avoided any escalation. He calmly told the man to “keep walking.” The man replied loudly, “I’m walking as fast as I can.” Then using a deeper and more aggressive voice, said, “If you touch me, we’re gonna have a mo—-–—g problem, [n-word].”

As the man walked away, the woman recording the incident was asked off camera, “Ma’am, please don’t record that.” This request sparked many annoyed comments on Reddit, where the video was shared first. Some people questioned the request, with one asking, “What the hell was that about?” Others made jokes, like, “So Thomas the Tank Engine doesn’t get blamed!”

Several commenters expressed disbelief at the man’s behavior. One wrote, “I think someone needs a nap or a mouth washing!” while another noted, “Dude is wild for wearing that, speaking with that language.”

This event is just one example of racial attacks caught on camera in recent years. Moreover, FBI data shows that hate crime rates have remained almost the same between 2023 and 2025 with only a decrease of 1.5%. The data also showed that the main reason behind almost 52 percent of these crimes were by race, ethnicity, or ancestry.

With the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, minorities are facing even more challenges in America. While the documented racial violence incidents provide only a part of the picture, there are also several undocumented and unreported cases and everyday instances of subtle racism in the lives of American minorities.