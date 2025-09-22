“Call Me a Monkey Again and See What Happens”- Black Man’s Epic Clapback Caught on Camera After White Man Who Hurled Racist Slur Runs in Panic

With the world reeling towards becoming a socially positive place for people of color, a recent incident of racism has once again sought attention. In a viral video on TikTok, a black man records the most bizarre moment when a white man attacks him with a racial slur inside a very public library. With historical examples and more recently stricter laws in place against any such behavior, the black man’s response to the white man has actually left everyone surprised.

The video, which has garnered thousands of likes and views across social media, begins with a Black man recording a white man using a desktop computer at the Eastside Library in Santa Barbara. The former confronts him bravely, asking him to repeat what he said just before the camera started recording. He could be heard saying, “Say it again. Touch my what?” while the white man tries to swat away his phone to the ground as he records him live, reports the Atlanta Black Star.

‼️RACIST WHITE MAN Calls Black Man a “MONKEY” Then Runs For His Life Begging For Help—Ends Up on His Knees APOLOGIZING! Racists always fold when caught! 😂 pic.twitter.com/P7T21HuAhS — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) September 18, 2025

The confrontation continues as the white man starts walking quickly around the library, apparently trying to escape. The black man does not leave a moment and follows him, loudly countering, “You just smacked my phone. What did you call me, a monkey? You call me a monkey.” The white man makes a hasty exit, but the black man does not leave him alone for a minute. He lowers his tone slightly and then, encouragingly, asks him again, “Come here. Let me talk to you. What do you call me a monkey? Why did you smack my phone?”

By this point, the white man does not even look back and continues walking quickly away, without responding. The confrontation, taking place inside the library, causes a visible commotion. The staff had to intervene. However, the black man refuses to back down at this point.

At its very core, the United States is a white supremacist society. Its history rests on slavery and Indigenous genocide; its culture celebrates imperialist warfare and bloodshed; and its policies and legislations codify an insidious hyper-racism, a political chauvinism, and an… pic.twitter.com/R6aWqj3XA6 — Peace, Land, and Bread (@plbmagazine) September 22, 2025

“Can you talk outside? Why do you keep running, talking all that sh—? Why are you running then? Why did you smack my phone? Can we go outside and talk?”– The black man chases the white man everywhere, asking the same question with a dignified measure every time. This time, the white man rebuttally claps and says, “Get the f—k away from me.”

The arguments continue between the two of them while the black man continues to record the entire footage. He keeps on confronting the white man over his use of racial slurs and demands that he apologize. After running a few paces, the white man finally says Sorry. After this, the black man says the final word, “Call me a monkey again, and see what happens.”

At this point, a female library worker then pulls at the black man in an attempt to steer him away from the scene. The video has gone viral, with many praising the Black man’s consistent and measured response. Many are criticizing the library staff for attempting to calm him rather than addressing the white man’s behavior.