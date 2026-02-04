“What About The Victims?” – Queen Camilla Remains Silent Over Question From Reporter Amid Fallout Over Andrew’s Epstein Links

Queen Camilla was asked by a reporter whether she had a message for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and if the Royal Family would assist in the investigation into the pedophile.

In her role as the Patron of the National Literacy Trust, the Queen was visiting Christ Church Primary School in Camden, north London. As she opened the school’s library on Wednesday, she was quizzed by reporters, but not about the library.

This comes as King Charles’ brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has his title of Prince taken away, as he faces fresh scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, this scrutiny comes after the latest files relating to the pedophile financier were released by the US

As the Queen stepped out of the car and said, “Morning,” she instantly faced questions about Andrew and Epstein. A reporter asked her as she walked into the library, “Good morning, Your Majesty. Will the Royal Family help the Epstein investigation? Do you have a message for Epstein’s victims, Your Majesty?”

The reporter’s question fell on dead ears, as Queen Camilla ignored the questions, while walking straight into the primary school.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Prince Edward, Andrew and Charles’s brother, became the first royal to break rank to comment on the latest release of Epstein Files. The prince said it is “really important to remember the victims.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, 61, was speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE, where he was asked about the latest release of files relating to the pedophile financier. Prince Edward replied, “Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.”

“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this,” he added.

A former BBC Royal correspondent Peter Hunt calls for the media to follow suit and hold senior royals to account. While he shared the video of Camilla ignoring the reporters’ questions, Hunt wrote, “The British media must continue to do the right thing – despite the letters of outrage they may well receive from Buckingham Palace – and try and hold senior royals to account over Andrew and Epstein. Next up – Prince William in Saudi Arabia, next week.”

Prince William is set to make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in the coming week at the request of the UK Government.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, protesters from the anti-monarchy group Republic, stuck crime tape across the railings of Buckingham Palace, while they unfurled a banner reading, “Charles, what are you hiding?”

Besides the disturbing images of Andrew in the three million Epstein files released on Friday, a second Epstein victim has come forward to say she was sent to the UK to have intimate relations with former Prince Andrew in 2010. Moreover, the Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday it is ‘aware of reports’ of a woman said to have been “taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.”

The police added, “We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward,” adding, “At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client.”

In the meantime, a second victim has come forward to accuse the former prince of sexual assault and is represented by Brad Edwards of the US law firm Edwards Henderson.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Henderson said, “Our client has suffered enough. As everyone knows, Andrew’s power and access flowed directly from his status in the Royal Family, and that power enabled the conduct at issue.”

“The time has come for the monarchy to acknowledge the harm caused and to ensure any victims are fairly treated. This is about responsibility and repair – not avoidance, the lawyer added.

Moreover, Vice President JD Vance spoke to the newspaper Tuesday, saying he will back efforts to summon Andrew to testify before US lawmakers relating to his friendship with Epstein.

This is the second woman to allege that she was sent by Epstein to the UK to have intimate relations with Andrew. Virginia Giuffre was the first, who was sent to London in 2001 when she was 17.

She took her own life in April 2025 after saying she was forced to have relations with Andrew twice more in 2001 and 2002, once in New York City, and again on the financier’s private Caribbean Island. While Andrew has always denied Giuffre’s claims, photographic evidence points to her telling the truth.

While the former royal strongly denies any wrongdoing, Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew in 2021 that was settled for an estimated £12 million ($16 million) the following year.

The latest release of the Epstein files includes an image allegedly showing Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman’s body. In the photo, he stares directly at the camera, while in another he placed his left hand on her stomach.

Meanwhile, newly released files show that Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, had sent flirtatious emails to Epstein. In the emails she seems to suggest that Epstein could marry her, while also writing of someone “single” with “a great body” that he could employ.

Moreover, Ferguson wrote on several occasions that he should marry her after he left jail following a 13-month sentence for soliciting girls as young as 14. In an email dated September 17, 2009, Fergie wrote about another woman: “You can marry her too. She is single and [sic] a great body.” She then added, “Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that Andrew and Fergie’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are “shocked” and “aghast” at the revelation of their mother’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein.