Princess Eugenie Finally Cuts Ties With Her Father Andrew After Epstein Revelations

Since images started appearing online from the Jeffrey Epstein horror story, it has been hard for Princess Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice.

However, finally Princess Eugenie, 35, has cut all contact with former-Prince Andrew and didn’t even contact or visit him over the Christmas holidays. According to the Mail Online, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is “devastated” that his youngest daughter is “refusing to speak” to him, or visit him.

Meanwhile, Eugenie’s work with co-founding The Anti-Slavery Collective – a not-for-profit organization that tackles forced work in business supply chains. In the meantime, the princess has taken a hard line on her father’s refusal to apologize to Epstein’s victims.

People, the York Sisters are fine!👇 Here is Princess Eugenie of York having dinner in London with the lovely HRH Princess Alessandra of Hanover celebrating Sassa’s Philippa 1970 Clothing Brand. I don’t want to hear the PR spin that they’re distressed, fragile, suffering and… pic.twitter.com/2CPwoC0vpa — MissyLuLu (@fireflysonata) November 13, 2025

A source told the Mail on Sunday that the rift between Princess Eugenie and Andrew has escalated to total silence. “There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off.”

On the other hand, her sister, Princess Beatrice, is attempting a more delicate balancing act. According to the newspaper, Beatrice invited her father to the christening of her and Jack Brooksbank’s 11-month-old daughter, Athena, last month. However, he didn’t attend the gathering in the pub after the christening.

The source said, “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family… They aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn’t trying to walk that line. She’s not speaking to him.”

Meanwhile, the estrangement between Eugenie and Andrew comes at a time when he is being pressured to move out of Royal Lodge, with removal trucks seen at the house in the past week. To some, it is in some ways unusual that the rift didn’t happen sooner, as Eugenie is the most assertive of the two princesses and her friends know she has been exasperated with both her parents for some time. “For as long as I can remember there was a sort of eye-rolling, ‘what have they done now?’ attitude,” one of Princess Eugenie’s oldest friends told the newspaper.

Moreover, another of the family’s friends said it will be “such a wrench” but is a long time coming. He said that from a young age, the two princesses have been told that whatever they hear or see in the media was “never ever” the fault of their parents. They should treat anything bad as a “conspiracy against them.” For this reason, they believe it took “longer than you might think” for the3 two sisters to see the former Duke and Duchess with any clarity.

Admittedly, with the constant reveal of the photo showing the former prince with the late Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell was a particularly shocking and embarrassing image for the sisters.