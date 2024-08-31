Wendy Williams Snapped Looking Healthy and Happy for the First Time After Major Health Scare

Well-known talk show presenter, Wendy Williams, was spotted for the first time since her health and legal problems were made public in 2022. Williams hasn't been active on social media. Her frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia diagnoses were disclosed by her team in February. A few days later, the docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? focused on her deteriorating health. However, fans were thrilled to discover a seemingly healthy Williams at a store selling holistic health products and herbal supplements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by African Bio Mineral Cell Food (@store.africanbiomineral)

According to USA Today, Victor Bowman, owner of the shop Bolingo Balance, shared pictures of Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 24, on Instagram with the caption, "Much love to Wendy Williams and her son @topfloor_kev. I remember when I met Kevin in Usha village. My dad told me I want you to meet Wendy’s son. At that time, we were the only ones of the same age in Usha." In the docuseries, Hunter revealed that his mother was diagnosed with 'alcohol-induced' dementia. "They basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain," he said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

In 2023, following "a battery of medical tests," Williams was diagnosed with the diseases, which impact language, communication behavior, and function. The talk show host had taken a leave of absence in 2021. According to CBS News, although disclosing her diagnosis was not an easy choice, Williams' team said that it was made "not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."

The team also addressed that the former producer was still capable of doing a lot for herself and "maintains her trademark sense of humor." They also stated she was "getting the care she needed". "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion," Williams said in a statement at that time. She added, "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Wells Fargo claimed in 2022 that Williams was suffering from an "unsound mind," leading to the issuance of a court-appointed guardianship for her. The bank claimed the TV personality was the victim of "undue influence and financial exploitation," but she refuted these allegations. Concerns against the guardianship have also been voiced by her son, however, her manager, Will Selby denied the same.