Wendy Williams' Friend Called Her Guardianship 'Worse' Than Britney Spears: 'This is a Woman Who...'

Wendy Williams’ friend, Regina Schell, claimed the former TV host’s guardianship is more troubling than Britney Spears' conservatorship because a 'stranger' has been given control. In a rare interview with The US Sun, Schell expressed her concerns about the legal arrangement that has placed Williams' life in the hands of someone unfamiliar to her. Williams, known for her dynamic presence on daytime television, was placed under legal guardianship in 2022 following a shocking diagnosis of aphasia and dementia. According to Schell, Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, had no prior knowledge or relationship with the celebrity before being appointed by the court.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

"This is a Britney Spears thing, only it's worse since it's not even Wendy's family who has control," Schell explained. "At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family. This is a woman who's not even family. And how does this guardian get all this standing?"

Wendy William’s best friend (Regina Schell) speaks out:



"Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question? Why can't they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?!" Regina demanded.… pic.twitter.com/3rjYSFIcLj — Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise) June 7, 2024

Schell also revealed that Williams had been actively seeking real estate and consulting with financial experts at Bank of America to regain control of her finances before her diagnosis took a severe turn. "I don't know how she went from at least 90% Wendy to now she's incapacitated and can never see anyone again," Schell lamented. "She should be surrounded by friends and family right now, not isolated and alone."

Schell, who has been Williams' friend for 44 years and lived with her during the summer of 2022, expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the guardian. "Initially, when I was staying with Wendy in the summertime, we were triangulating, speaking to Sabrina, but then she kind of disappeared," Schell shared.

In an earlier interview with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo, Schell detailed the struggles Williams faced under her guardianship. "When I was in New York and staying with Wendy in the summer, I noticed when she would call… she had no access to her money," she said. "So, every time she had to do anything that she had to pay for, she had to go through the guardian." Schell even described how Williams often went hours without eating due to the logistical hurdles of her guardianship. "When I went back to Los Angeles, I would have to send her food from Los Angeles to New York from a delivery service, because she wasn't getting… the communication wasn't there," Schell recounted. "And she had no other access to money other than this guardian."

In the wake of a lawsuit, the producers of Lifetime's Where Is Wendy Williams? cited Spears' 13-year conservatorship to emphasize the 'public importance' of telling Williams' story. Morrissey had tried to prevent the 4.5-hour documentary project from airing, arguing it could 'shamelessly' exploit Williams' struggles. But executive producer Mike Ford Ford responded that he and his team 'collaborated closely' with Williams, who was 'at all times eager to participate in the documentary,' as per People.

Williams' guardianship saga began in 2022 when Wells Fargo froze her accounts after her former financial advisor informed the bank that she was of 'unsound mind' and incapable of managing her finances. Morrissey was then appointed as her guardian. However, communication with Morrissey soon broke down, leading to significant issues in Williams' day-to-day life. "Wendy would order food at 7:30 in the morning and wouldn’t receive that food until lunchtime," Schell said. "Every time Wendy wanted to pay for anything, including necessities, she had to go through Sabrina Morrissey to get it."

Schell's revelations highlight the severe impact of the guardianship on Williams' life and well-being. "She should be surrounded by friends and family right now, not isolated and alone," Schell emphasized. "What’s the end game in all of this?"